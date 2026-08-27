Accessory brand Dbrand has made a rugged Tank Case for the AirPods Pro 3

It follows the Tank Cases for phones, which users didn't particularly like

The company has been known to get into trouble, most notably with Sony and the PS5

If you’ve been wondering what Dbrand has been up to following its Sony and PS5 controversy, it’s now ventured into accessories for AirPods.

The Canadian company, which specializes in accessories across devices for Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, and more, has just unveiled its new Tank Case for the AirPods Pro 3, which even the brand itself agrees is far from the best-looking tech accessory out there — but attractiveness isn’t what it was going for.

At $29.95 (about CA$40), the AirPods Pro 3 Tank Case is bulky to say the very least, because even owners of the best earbuds out there can be clumsy and prone to accidents.

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This was intentional; in contrast to Apple’s accessories, which often puts design above protection, the Tank Case puts texture and grip first, designed with deep ridges and grooves so it doesn’t slip from between your fingers. With 10 different textures across its surface, the Tank Case is a piece of architecture, providing immunity to scratches and other damage.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

In fact, it has such a tight and secure grip around your AirPods that Dbrand built a removal tool to help you remove the ear buds from the case. That’s how you know it means business, but despite its snug fit it, doesn’t lock you out of using your AirPods altogether.

Impressively, the case’s ruggedness doesn’t get in the way of wireless charging — it "defies compromise", as Dbrand puts it. There’s also an opening to access the touch sensor for uninterrupted passthrough when pairing with devices.

Dbrand's decision to expand the Tank Case range into audio devices is surprising, since the Tank Case for mobile wasn't exactly popular when it launched last year. The original Tank Case was mocked for its bulky design and dull colors, but Dbrand has expressed a blatant disregard to the backlash. The company really said ‘whatever, we’re doing it anyway’, which a bit of a risky choice considering its past.

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Dbrand has a history of getting itself into hot water with users and tech companies alike, its legal battle with Sony being one example. In addition to phone cases, Dbrand is a popular third-party gaming accessory retailer, and started selling its own ‘Darkplates’ for the PS5 back in 2021. However, it was forced to pull them from the shelves following a cease-and-desist threat from Sony.

Refusing to listen to and learn from user criticism is a bold move, but it’s pretty much part of Dbrand’s DNA at this point. Its owners must get a thrill from taking their own path with things, but the company often finds itself in the midst of some sort of drama as a result.

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