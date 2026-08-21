Sennheiser has announced the Momentum True Wireless 5 noise-cancelling earbuds with a completely redesigned enclosure

New features include Bluetooth 6.0, Dolby Atmos and replaceable batteries

Available to buy from September 3 for the same price as the previous generation in the US, but more expensive in the UK and Australia

Hot on the heels of the launch of the much-anticipated Momentum 5 Wireless over-ear headphones, Sennheiser has announced their flagship earbud sibling in the Momentum True Wireless 5.

While there was a five-year gap between generations of the over-ear cans, we’ve thankfully had to wait less than three years for the sequel to a pair of earbuds we’ve previously awarded 4.5 stars to — and this is speedy indeed considering they’re a complete revamp over the fourth-generation true wireless buds, including design and features.

The fifth-gen earbuds introduce a “barely there” fit, by way of a newly streamlined silhouette. The audio brand promises that the new design is more comfortable than the previous generation, and I’m certainly keen to test that claim, especially since the previous model was “comfortable enough to keep wearing” even “after several hours of continuous use”. Four ear-tip sizes are included to help users achieve the perfect seal, ranging from extra small to large.

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Ensuring customers get a similar experience whether they go buds or cans, Sennheiser says the Momentum True Wireless 5 benefit from the “same sound-first DNA” as their over-ear sibling. To achieve that goal, the new in-ears are fitted with the brand’s 7mm TrueResponse dynamic driver that claims to balance “remarkable detail with full-bodied, bass-driven tuning”, alongside “exceptional precision, clarity and dynamics”.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Another headline feature is the use of Bluetooth 6.0 with aptX Adaptive, giving them the ability to support hi-res wireless audio up to 24-bit/96kHz from compatible sources.

While Bluetooth 6.0 is still very much a rarity in the world of headphones, it has already found its way into a range of devices, including the iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10 and 11 and Samsung Galaxy S26. While they’re not the first set of headphones to integrate the latest standard (the JBL Tune 530BT and 730BT also boast Bluetooth 6), they’re certainly part of a minority group at present. Sennheiser is evidently keen to champion the latest wireless connectivity, as the Momentum 5 Wireless over-ears have also been promised Bluetooth 6.0 via a future software update.

The active noise-cancelling system in the fifth-generation flagship earbuds have also been revised. This sees a redesigned ear tip working in tandem with a four-mic array (per bud) to "maximize noise cancelling performance”. The company has placed an emphasis on crystal-clear quality during phone calls too, and as a result, there are eight system sensors — six microphones, two bone-conduction voice accelerometers — that work alongside an AI speech-extraction algorithm to isolate voice in busier environments. Like their over-ear sibling, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 are fully optimized for Dolby Atmos, complete with head tracking.

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Sennheiser has also made improvements to battery life. This latest generation claims up to 12 hours on a single charge (up from 7.5 in the previous model) and a total of 40 hours including the case (up from 30 hours). These figures are with ANC turned off and our friends at What Hi-Fi? have cited Sennheiser as saying they drop to 6 hours and up to 25 hours, respectively, with ANC turned on.

They also gain the advantage of a replaceable battery system in both the earbuds and wireless charging case, which should considerably extend their usable lifespan, something that can't be said of many pairs of the best earbuds we've tested.

The Momentum True Wireless 5 are IP54-rated for dust, sweat and splash resistance, while a perforated microphone plate promises to keep wind interference at bay during voice calls.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 will be available from September 3 in Graphite, Cream, Copper, Denim and Lavender finishes for $300 / £250 / AU$499.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The flagship earbud frontrunner?

The biggest names in consumer audio all have a flagship pair of earbuds. You’ve got the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2, Apple AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM6 and even the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8.

All of these have performed well under review with our team of audio experts, but this new pair from Sennheiser has several advantages that could see it become the flagship earbuds to beat.

Bluetooth 6.0 is certainly one of them. As mentioned, the new standard is still in its infancy when it comes to headphone adoption. Hopefully that changes soon, as Bluetooth 6.0 brings a number of improvements over previous generations, including the potential for lower latency, greater efficiency and more reliable connections. In other words, it lays the groundwork for wireless headphones to respond faster and maintain a more stable connection to your source device.

While combining Bluetooth 6.0 with aptX Adaptive doesn’t guarantee they’ll sound better than their flagship rivals, it gives them some impressive wireless credentials on paper — I, for one, am definitely keen to see how they manage to outperform the competition.

Just look at the specs sheet and it appears to be the complete package, promising improved active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos with head tracking, superior battery life and, importantly, one you can potentially repair with a screwdriver rather than replacing after a few years of use.

Battery degradation remains one of the biggest limitations of true wireless earbuds, so being able to replace them rather than the entire product could give the Momentum True Wireless 5 a considerable longevity advantage over some of their premium rivals.

Again, none of these improvements guarantees they’ll outperform the best from Bose, Sony, Apple or Bowers & Wilkins, especially when sound quality and noise cancellation will ultimately need to be put to the test. But, on paper, Sennheiser has given its latest flagship practically everything it needs to compete at the very top.

As someone who ultimately prefers an in-ear style of headphone — save from my beloved and uber-comfortable Sonos Ace over ears — I can’t wait to hear what the Momentum True Wireless 5 are capable of.

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