The wait is almost over, horror fans, because Mike Flanagan's anticipated Carrie adaptation arrives on Prime Video this month. I've been excitedly counting down the days, as a long time fan of Flanagan's work.

His take on Carrie is set in the modern era, meaning social media plays an important part in the bullying that our protagonist faces, eventually leading up to the iconic and deadly prom scene we all know and love.

Summer H Howell is stepping into the shoes of Stephen King's Carrie White for this adaptation, which arrives on our screens in early October. She's joined by a great cast including Scream's Matthew Lillard and Samantha Sloyan, who starred in Flanagan's Netflix series Midnight Mass.

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Here's everything you need to know about when and where you can watch Carrie.

What time can I watch Carrie on Prime Video?

Carrie (2026) – Final Trailer | Prime Video - October 7 - YouTube Watch On

Carrie arrives on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 7, just in time for your Halloween celebrations, alongside this month's new horror movies.

Usually new releases hit the platform at midnight Pacific Time, so based on that, here's when Carrie is expected to release around the world.

US – Wednesday, October 7 at 12am PT / 9pm ET

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Canada – Wednesday, October 7 at 12am PT / 9pm ET

UK – Wednesday, October 7 at 8am BST

India – Wednesday, October 7 at 12:30pm IST

Singapore – Wednesday, October 7 at 3pm SGT

Australia – Wednesday, October 7 at 5pm AEDT

New Zealand – Wednesday, October 7at 8pm NZDT

When do new episodes of Carrie come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I have good news for binge watchers, because all eight episodes of Carrie will drop at the same time on October 7. You can also check out the episode titles for the upcoming series below.

Here's what to expect from Prime Video's Carrie.

Episode 1: First Period – October 7, 2026

Episode 2: Foreign Language – October 7, 2026

Episode 3: Social Studies – October 7, 2026

Episode 4: Dramatic Arts – October 7, 2026

Episode 5: Physical Education – October 7, 2026

Episode 6: Home Economics – October 7, 2026

Episode 7: Romantic Literature – October 7, 2026

Episode 8: AP Physics – October 7, 2026

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