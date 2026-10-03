What is the release date for Mike Flanagan's Carrie on Prime Video?
Carrie's getting a modern twist in Mike Flanagan's adaptation
The wait is almost over, horror fans, because Mike Flanagan's anticipated Carrie adaptation arrives on Prime Video this month. I've been excitedly counting down the days, as a long time fan of Flanagan's work.
His take on Carrie is set in the modern era, meaning social media plays an important part in the bullying that our protagonist faces, eventually leading up to the iconic and deadly prom scene we all know and love.
Summer H Howell is stepping into the shoes of Stephen King's Carrie White for this adaptation, which arrives on our screens in early October. She's joined by a great cast including Scream's Matthew Lillard and Samantha Sloyan, who starred in Flanagan's Netflix series Midnight Mass.
Here's everything you need to know about when and where you can watch Carrie.
What time can I watch Carrie on Prime Video?
Carrie arrives on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 7, just in time for your Halloween celebrations, alongside this month's new horror movies.
Usually new releases hit the platform at midnight Pacific Time, so based on that, here's when Carrie is expected to release around the world.
US – Wednesday, October 7 at 12am PT / 9pm ET
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Canada – Wednesday, October 7 at 12am PT / 9pm ET
UK – Wednesday, October 7 at 8am BST
India – Wednesday, October 7 at 12:30pm IST
Singapore – Wednesday, October 7 at 3pm SGT
Australia – Wednesday, October 7 at 5pm AEDT
New Zealand – Wednesday, October 7at 8pm NZDT
When do new episodes of Carrie come out?
I have good news for binge watchers, because all eight episodes of Carrie will drop at the same time on October 7. You can also check out the episode titles for the upcoming series below.
Here's what to expect from Prime Video's Carrie.
Episode 1: First Period – October 7, 2026
Episode 2: Foreign Language – October 7, 2026
Episode 3: Social Studies – October 7, 2026
Episode 4: Dramatic Arts – October 7, 2026
Episode 5: Physical Education – October 7, 2026
Episode 6: Home Economics – October 7, 2026
Episode 7: Romantic Literature – October 7, 2026
Episode 8: AP Physics – October 7, 2026
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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