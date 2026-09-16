Half the fun of being really invested in a TV show is writing your own stories for your favourite characters. If you're a fan of Reacher on Prime Video, there's a chance that you've imagined the titular hero (played by Alan Ritchson) ending up with his loyal sidekick, Neagley (Maria Sten).

A quick Reddit and social media search reveals that I'm definitely not on my own in thinking about this. Though we've not seen Neagley in the main Reacher series since season 3, she remains the fan-favourite right-hand woman, and fans have been publicly pining for her since her departure.

Luckily, the spinoff Neagley lands on the Amazon streamer on September 16, putting her past and present firmly in the hot seat. Reacher will pop his head in along the way... and if anything, this adds fuel to the fire that there's possible romantic tension between.

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However, the same could easily be said to be between Neagley and newbie detective Hudson (Greyston Holt), though as of yet, Neagley has chosen nobody but herself.

It's here that I have to be the bearer of bad news: creator Nicholas Wootton has indeed confirmed that there are "no plans" for a Reacher-Neagley romance to be incorporated into the story. Having said that, it's a 'never say never' situation.

'I don't want to put a fork in that'

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"I don't want to put a fork in that," Wootton tells me when I ask about the romantic potential. "I don't know what the future may bring. Are there plans for that in our present writing? I will admit no. But I will also say that the world is a big place.

"I don't want to disappoint fans, but right now, the plan for this show is not to explore that. But you never know."

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I love a diplomatic answer when I hear one. Though it seems incredibly likely, we're currently waiting to hear whether Neagley season 2 will be picked up or not. So while I've put the request in, for now, we have to make do with how Reacher is utilized in the episodes that we have.

"I love the way that Reacher's been used in this season," Wootton continues. "I felt like it was a handoff to Neagley that allows her to have her own series, yet also gives it a really nice arc.

"His use in this is much more of an emotional tie than an action-based one, and I don't think people will be expecting that. Every time we watched it, I felt it in my chest."

Sounds like the power of love to me, but what do I know?

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