As summer fades and fall approaches, it's the perfect time to take a step back, assess your workspace, and add some items for elevated focus and comfort. A functional, clear, and relaxing work environment can shift our daily mindset – so I've curated six seasonal additions for my own home office space.



This isn't a start-from-scratch list; you'll find no desk or office chair recommendations here. Instead, I offer considered pieces, each selected to bring refined warmth to your everyday routines.

These are all items I'll personally be adding to my desk in the coming weeks. I hope they bring a touch of comfort and a sense of luxury to your workday, too.