If your home office is starting to feel drab as fall approaches, this is the perfect time to give it a quick makeover — and it doesn't have to be expensive. One of the most interesting color palettes around right now uses shades of earthy matcha green paired with bright, polished brass, and IKEA has all the furniture and accessories you need to create the look, starting at just $9.99.

If your existing office furniture is quite neutral, you can transform the overall vibe with just a few carefully chosen accents. IKEA has a great selection of gold-toned picture frames, green lamps (some of which double as Bluetooth speakers), brass desk accessories, and lush artificial plants to bring your workspace right up to date.

For a bigger change, take a look at the current range of deep-green storage solutions, including items that do double-duty as seating (ideal for small spaces). Scroll on for my pick of all the smartest picks at IKEA right now.

Matcha green and polished brass

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