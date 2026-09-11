Can you buy an iPhone for a lower price overseas and bring it back to your home country, and more importantly, should you?

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked this question by friends, family, and TechRadar readers. And look, I get it: iPhones have always appeared to be cheaper in the US than in, say, the UK and Australia, and that’s true again this year for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo.

The former, for instance, starts at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,099. At the time of writing, if you convert $1,199 into British pounds, you get around £1,620; if you do the same conversion into Australian dollars, you get around AU$1,671. Those are much lower prices than £1,199 and AU$2,099, respectively, so it makes sense to buy your iPhone 18 Pro in the US, right? Well, not exactly.

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Before we dig into the details, I will assume that you’re only considering this question if you’re either currently on vacation in the US, planning to be on vacation in the US, or have someone visiting you from the US who is happy to stop by the Apple Store on their way to you. Hopefully I don’t need to explain that flying to the US for the sole purpose of buying a cheaper iPhone will be more expensive than buying that same iPhone locally.

Also, Apple doesn’t ship iPhones directly from its US online store to a UK address, so even if you can live with all the other caveats I’m about to explain, you’ll still need to be on the ground in the US, or have someone on the ground in the US, to receive the delivery.

Anyone else in the UK thinking of getting the new iPhone 18 Pro from the US because of the price difference? 👀🇬🇧🇺🇸My friend is seriously considering itThe US price starts at $1,199 while the UK starts at £1,199 But that price gap definitely has me looking twice 😂September 11, 2026

So, what are the main things to consider when bringing a US-sold iPhone into another country? Let’s use the UK as our primary example (if only because 99% of the people who ask me this question are British).

Taxes and duties

The Apple Store price you see won't necessarily be the price you pay (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Firstly, the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Duo you buy in the US will likely cost more than its $1,199 / $1,999 list price. In the UK, the list price of an item typically includes applicable taxes and duties such as VAT, because these figures are determined by the UK government.

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In the US, taxes and duties are determined at the state-, county-, and even city-level. The amount of sales tax you’ll pay on an iPhone 18 Pro, for instance, varies from 0% in Oregon to 10% in Louisiana (websites like ApplePriceHunt can show you the exact figures for every US city), and so the final price on an entry-level iPhone 18 Pro could be as much as $1,318.

Admittedly, that maximum price (which equates to around £975) is still cheaper than the iPhone 18 Pro’s £1,199 UK list price, but it’s worth acknowledging that the savings aren’t as big as they might seem initially.

As for customs duties at the airport, there is currently no customs duty in the UK on iPhones bought for personal use, though you (or your iPhone carrier) will still have to declare the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Duo when entering the UK, as it’s worth over £390.

If you plan on having the device shipped from the US to the UK, the iPhone will be treated as an imported parcel, and therefore be subject to 20% VAT, which wipes out your aforementioned list price saving.

Other countries, of course, will have their own customs rules, so it’s worth doing some research before you try shipping an iPhone to your home country, or try bringing one through customs at the airport.

SIM compatibility

The iPhone 18 Pro is eSIM-only in the US (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

For the iPhone 18 Pro specifically, the next thing to consider is the eSIM question. All new iPhones sold in the US are eSIM-only, i.e., they don’t feature a physical SIM card tray. In the UK, meanwhile, new iPhones support eSIMs and still feature a physical SIM tray (apart from the iPhone Air and iPhone Duo, which are eSIM-only globally).

So if your current or future mobile contract is digital-only, you should still be able to use it with a US-sold iPhone 18 Pro (EE, for instance, has previously confirmed to TechRadar that any EE eSIM will work with a US-sold iPhone). But if you’re on a contract with a physical SIM, you’ll either have to convert to an eSIM (if your provider allows that) or switch to an eSIM contract. You’ll have to forget about prepaid physical travel SIMs, too.

Warranty issues

If your US-sold iPhone Duo is defective, it may not be covered by Apple's warranty in the UK (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The biggest consideration when buying an iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Duo in the US for use in another country is the lack of warranty guarantees.

The Apple One-Year Limited Warranty covers iPhones against defects in materials and workmanship for one year from the original date of purchase, but Apple’s warranty policy specifically states that “Apple may restrict warranty service for hardware products to the country where Apple or its Authorized Distributors originally sold the device.”

In other words, if something goes wrong with your US-sold iPhone, you’ll almost certainly only be able to claim warranty support for it in the US. The use of “may” in Apple’s policy wording implies a degree of discretion on the part of Apple Store employees, but I wouldn’t count on being able to claim warranty support on a US-sold iPhone in the UK.

Beyond Apple’s own warranty guarantee, the UK also has strong consumer protection laws that give customers the right to cancel an order for a full refund within 14 calendar days of the day the goods were received. This law applies to orders made online, by mail, and over the phone, but not in person — however, according to Apple’s UK Returns and Refunds policy, you can return an iPhone bought in-person at a physical Apple Store for a full refund within the same 14-day window.

Officially, the UK's consumer protection laws still apply to items bought from an overseas retailer if you’re a UK-based consumer, but overseas shipping arrangements and international jurisdictions will likely make claiming a refund on your US-sold iPhone 18 Pro a long and drawn-out process.

Frequency bands

(Image credit: Getty Images / Florian Gaertner)

Lastly, differing frequency bands between the US and UK used to be an important consideration when buying an iPhone overseas, but these days, US-sold iPhones support all of the same frequency bands as UK-sold iPhones.

Frequency bands allow iPhones to connect to cellular networks, and EE previously confirmed to TechRadar that it is “not aware of any issues connecting to UK frequency bands [from a US-sold iPhone].” That said, if your mobile network promises certain data speeds, and your US-sold iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Duo fails to deliver those speeds, you may have a harder time crying foul than you would if using a locally bought iPhone.

Verdict

So, is it worth buying an iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, or iPhone Duo for a lower price overseas? My responsible answer is ‘no’, simply because the savings available aren’t worth the potential headache of warranty guarantees, SIM compatibility, customs declaration, and shipping charges.

That said, if you’re someone who’s already using an eSIM mobile contract outside of the US, and are willing to 1) forgo any potential warranty-claiming power in your home country and 2) declare your boxed iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone Duo at customs, there’s nothing inherently wrong with cashing in on Apple’s US-friendly iPhone pricing.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max preorders begin on September 12 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST, and the phones begin shipping on September 18. The iPhone Duo, meanwhile, opens for preorders on October 16 and begins shipping on October 23.

We’re currently putting all three phones through their paces, so stay tuned to TechRadar for our full reviews of each device.

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