Brand new Apple CEO John Ternus has hosted his first ever Apple launch event — we'll miss you, Tim Cook — and he had a lot to introduce. We got Apple's first foldable phone, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, two new smartwatches, and plenty more.

To help you make sense of the 78-minute event, here's your essential rundown of everything important that Apple talked about. As well as the main headlines, there are some smaller reveals that you might have missed.

1. The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The big one: after many years of rumor and counter-rumor, Apple has released its first foldable phone, ready to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it uses a wider, 'passport' style form factor that gives you a more tablet-like experience (measuring 7.6 inches corner to corner) when it's opened out.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

You can get the iPhone Duo in star white and night sky, with pre-orders opening on Friday, October 16, and full availability on Friday, October 23. Hopefully, you've been saving up: it starts at $1,999 / £1,999 / AU$3,499 with 256GB of storage.

2. iOS 27 has learned some unique tricks for the iPhone Duo

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has clearly put a lot of thought into the iPhone Duo experience, and that extends to iOS 27 and the native apps that run on top of it. When the phone is folded closed for example, the key navigation buttons shift to the right of the screen so they're easy to tap with your thumb.

You can put apps side-by-side on the big screen, and pin pairs of apps together to make it easier to get back to them. Apple has included some clever camera tricks as well including a selfie preview that uses the outer screen in combination with the rear cameras.

3. The Duo brings Apple Pencil to the iPhone for the first time

(Image credit: Apple)

Squint a little, and the iPhone Duo looks like an iPad mini when it's opened out. Adding to that impression is Apple Pencil support for the handset — it's the first time you've been able to use a stylus with an iPhone (apologies to Steve Jobs).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You don't get the Apple Pencil bundled with the iPhone Duo, and there's no storage slot as there is on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, but you'll be able to use the accessory on either screen to make selections or get creative.

4. The Duo's two screens are the same aspect ratio

(Image credit: Apple)

Another nice touch we've noticed with the iPhone Duo: both the 5.4-inch outer screen and the 7.6-inch have the same aspect ratio, which Apple says ensures "visual continuity" as you open up the phone and close it again.

The aspect ratio in question is 1:1.4, and should mean that you don't have a jarring experience switching between the displays. The larger main display can also be used in portrait as well as landscape mode, with apps adjusting to fit.

5. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have some serious camera boosts

(Image credit: Apple)

During Apple's reveal of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the cameras took center stage. We've got a 48MP main camera that adds a variable aperture for the first time on an iPhone (for better light control), as well as a new sensor behind it.

Apple is also talking up a new "computational imaging pipeline", improved Photographic Styles, and extra professional controls in the Camera app, enabling you to take more control over how your images are captured.

6. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is the ultimate iPhone for battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

Another plus point on the iPhone 18 Pro Max: it's very much the iPhone to get if you value battery life above everything else. You can get up to 45 hours of video playback on the eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max between charges, a new iPhone record.

The iPhone 18 Pro is no battery slouch either, and can manage up to 36 hours of video playback on a single charge if you're using the eSIM version. Charging speeds have been upped over last year's models as well.

7. The A20 Pro chip is a big leap forward

At the center of the iPhone Duo, the iPhone 18 Pro, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max we've got the brand new A20 Pro chipset. It boasts a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, and two 16-core Neural Engines for all your AI needs.

Add in an upgraded vapor chamber, and we can expect major performance upgrades over the 2025 models. Apple says there's as much as a 40% sustained performance gain on the iPhone 18 Pro compared to the iPhone 17 Pro.

8. The new base AirPods 5 come with ANC

On to the new open-ear AirPods 5, which come in two different versions, both of which have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that Apple is calling "best-in-class". Thanks to changes in the design of the earbuds and the algorithms they're using, you can expect up to 50% more noise removal compared to the AirPods 4 with ANC.

The improvements don't stop there, because the Transparency mode has been upgraded as well, so when you need to hear voices and nearby sounds through your AirPods, they should be more accurately represented.

9. Siri Recap is creepy, always-on audio feature for the Apple Watch 12

(Image credit: Apple)

Here's one feature we're a little less sure about: the Apple Watch 12 comes with a Siri Recap feature that essentially listens to the conversations you're having and lets you see a summary of them later, just in case there are details you need to remember.

It might come in handy in certain situations, but we can see users having a few concerns. Apple says Siri Recap processes audio in real-time and never recordings anything, and that no one — not even Apple — can access the audio feed.

10. iOS 27 will launch on September 14 with Siri AI

(Image credit: Apple)

It's been a long wait for iOS 27 since Apple first announced it back in June, but the operating system update is finally going to make its way to millions of iPhones worldwide from Monday, September 14.

The headline new feature is of course that big Siri AI upgrade — we've been waiting for that for even longer. Expect a digital assistant that's more on a par with ChatGPT and Gemini, able to interact with your apps and give comprehensive answers.

11. The new Apple Watches have a Health Sensing System

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Apple didn't neglect its smartwatches during the event, and says that the Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 both offer "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable", which is quite the claim.

That's achieved through higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) measurements, via new optical and electrical heart sensors. It's part of a wider Health Sensing System that gives users a more detailed look into their fitness.

12. There's a redesigned Health app as well

To match the new features on the latest Apple Watch wearables, as well as some other changes (including Apple Intelligence upgrades), the Health app on the iPhone is getting a redesign — including a new Insights tab with "timely health information".

There's also a new Longevity tab, which shows you deeper health insights over a longer period. There's a Health Age reading here, for example, which shows how certain fitness metrics are matching up with your actual age.

13. We’ll have to wait longer for a new Apple TV 4K

(Image credit: Future)

One of the no-shows at the 'Surprise and Shine' event was a new Apple TV 4K. As a reminder, the last model (the third generation) was launched all the way back in 2022, so we're overdue a new one.

Some of the pre-show rumors had suggested Apple would refresh its streaming box, but there's nothing yet. A new device has been showing up in Apple software code, so it shouldn't be too long before it appears.

14. There’s no new base iPhone 18 (yet)

Wondering where the iPhone 18 is? Well, we don't think it's been canceled. Rumors have been swirling all year that the standard model phone would be pushed back to March-ish, to launch with the iPhone Air 2 and the iPhone 18e.

There are multiple reasons, according to the leaks: Apple wants to spread out its revenue more evenly across the year, reduce the pressure to get hardware and software out every September, and better compete with manufacturers who launch their handsets earlier in the year (looking at you, Samsung).

15. Apple largely spared us from price hikes

(Image credit: Apple)

It was a mixed bag in terms of pricing at the Apple event, though it's fair to say that the price hikes we did see weren't quite as severe as we might have expected given the ongoing memory shortage affecting the whole industry.

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max are starting at a $100 higher price than their immediate predecessors, but the new Apple Watch models are sticking to the same prices as last time, while the AirPods 5 are actually cheaper than the AirPods 4 were at launch.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.