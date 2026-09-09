Big news in the world of iPhones today, as not one, not two, but three new iPhones will soon be available to preorder worldwide. Alongside the expected iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple's lineup will now include the new iPhone Duo, the brand's first-ever foldable device.

If you're looking to upgrade, you'll find everything you need to know laid out in a no-nonsense guide right here. As of writing, we have confirmed pricing, a full picture of specs and features, and the opening deals from both Apple and major US carriers. Details for the UK are more limited, but Apple has confirmed trade-in rebates for unlocked devices.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro preorders will start this Saturday, whereas iPhone Duo preorders will start mid-October. Since details vary for both devices, I've separated everything out into sections for each device. If you're looking for specific information, just scroll to the relevant section on this page.

Note: While we have a good picture of Apple's opening promotions and major carriers in the US, we still don't have any details for UK networks or smaller prepaid carriers. If I spot anything, I'll be sure to update this page. Also, make sure you check in this Saturday, as I'll be rounding up the best deals for our readers once they go live.

For an overview of these devices, scroll to the bottom of the page or check out our live coverage of Apple's event.

iPhone 18 Pro preorders: what you need to know

(Image credit: Apple)

As is usual with iPhone preorders, there's a short wait time between the actual announcement of the devices and the opening of the preorders window. You'll be waiting until this Saturday until you can actually preorder an iPhone 18 or iPhone 18 Pro at both Apple and major carriers.

As always, however, you can navigate to the Apple Store to check out the various options, pricing, and deals that are going to be available ahead of the preorders window. Apple likes to give prospective upgraders some time to mull over their options before committing, which is pretty useful when you're potentially paying over $1,000 for a new phone.

As someone who's covered iPhone launches for a few years, I can tell you that the opening deals are pretty much in line with the usual fare. The main bulk of the deals revolve around trade-in rebates, which are currently listed as up to $1,200 off at major US carriers and up to $885 / £885 off for unlocked devices. The unlocked deal here is a little better than the usual rate we see at Apple, but the carrier deals are roughly what you'd expect.

One thing that's new this year at Apple is a focus on leasing. There's a new Apple Upgrade program that you can investigate if you want to pay a flat monthly rate for a device with a guaranteed upgrade at the end of your lease. Prices start at $34.99/mo for a two-year lease on the iPhone 18 Pro, which adds up to just under $840 in total. That is extremely competitive in my opinion, although there is the obvious caveat that you're not actually the owner of the device.

Note that the leasing program is currently available in the US only, so UK readers will likely have to get a device on a network contract if they want something similar. The major networks haven't updated their websites with exact details yet, so you might have to wait until Saturday to see what you can get.

iPhone 18 Duo preorders: what you need to know

(Image credit: Apple)

If you've got your eye on the shiny new Apple Duo, you'll have to wait a little bit longer to place your preorder. Apple's first-ever foldable phone will be available to preorder just over a month from now - Friday, 16th of October, to be exact.

As with the iPhone 18 Pro devices, you can already navigate to the official Apple Store page to see all the same details. The device will start at a rather eye-watering $1,999, but you'll have options to trade in or lease if you're looking to cut that price tag down to size.

Apple's own trade-in rebate is capped at $885 for unlocked devices, whereas major carriers are listing their rebates as $1,144, which is curiously lower than those that are available on the 18 Pro Max. These could be provisional rebates to be confirmed at a later date, or the major carriers could be expecting higher demand for the iPhone Duo. They might be thinking that people will bite the bullet and accept a lower rebate for Apple's first-ever foldable.

As with other devices, you can take advantage of Apple's new leasing system with the iPhone Duo if you're inclined. Prices start at $57.99/mo for a 24-month lease, which adds up to just under $1,400 in total. Again, this is an option that could be worth exploring, but it does incentivize you to really lock in long-term so you can get those included upgrades.

What's new with these 2026 iPhones?

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest news, of course, is the iPhone Duo. Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone combines a 5.4-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner screen for an intriguing 'passport-like' design. We can't wait to get our hands on it here at TechRadar, as it looks like Apple has added a ton of software features designed to take advantage of the larger folding display

For the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the biggest camera upgrade is a variable aperture on the 48MP main camera. This allows users to open the aperture wider for more light in low-light photography, or close it down to increase depth of field and capture more detail. Both models are powered by the A20 Pro, which delivers a claimed 20% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor. Battery life has also improved, with the iPhone 18 Pro offering up to 36 hours of video playback, matching last year's 17 Pro Max, while the 18 Pro Max reaches up to 45 hours.

The Duo also features the same A20 Pro chipset and camera array as the Pro-level devices here, so it should be a very, very quick device indeed. Over the next few weeks, we'll post our full review of all these devices, so stay tuned.