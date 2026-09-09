Apple's all-new AirPods 5 bring 'the industry's best Active Noise Cancellation' to an open-ear design — preorder now for just $129

Today's 2026 Apple September Event has unveiled Apple's newest earbuds - the AirPods 5, which are available to preorder today. I'll break down the AirPods 5's new features, where to buy them, and the best preorder deals.



Apple claims the AirPods 5 deliver industry-leading ANC in an open-ear design, thanks to its new acoustic architecture that delivers 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. The newest earbuds also deliver richer, more detailed sound with more dynamic personalized spatial audio. You also get a more durable design, Live Translation, hands-free access to Siri AI, and up to five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge.



The best feature of the AirPods 5, in my opinion, is the price: starting at just $129/£119, the earbuds offer incredible value. Apple is also offering a more premium model, with a Wireless Charging Case, adding longer battery life and on-stem volume control for $149/£139.



As of writing, the AirPods 4 are only available at Apple, but I expect you should be able to preorder the earbuds soon at third-party retailers like Amazon. The AirPods 5 will ship and be available in stores on Friday, September 18, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

Where to find the best AirPods 5 preorder deals

Below, you'll find the best AirPods 5 preorder deals available online in the US and UK.

AirPods 5 deals in the US

AirPods 5 deals in the UK

How much do the AirPods 5 cost?

The AirPods 5 start at just $129/£119, which is an incredible value for Apple earbuds with ANC.



The AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case and on-stem volume control are $149/£139.

What AirPods deals can you expect?

The AirPods 5 are officially available on Friday, September 18, and that's when we might see small discounts from third-party retailers like Amazon. If you want the best AirPods 5 deals, you'll have to wait for the next big holiday sales: Amazon's October Prime Day and November's Black Friday shopping event.

More of today's best AirPods deals