Apple's all-new AirPods 5 bring 'the industry's best Active Noise Cancellation' to an open-ear design — preorder now for just $129
Preorders for Apple's newest earbuds are live
Today's 2026 Apple September Event has unveiled Apple's newest earbuds - the AirPods 5, which are available to preorder today. I'll break down the AirPods 5's new features, where to buy them, and the best preorder deals.
Apple claims the AirPods 5 deliver industry-leading ANC in an open-ear design, thanks to its new acoustic architecture that delivers 50% more noise reduction than the AirPods 4. The newest earbuds also deliver richer, more detailed sound with more dynamic personalized spatial audio. You also get a more durable design, Live Translation, hands-free access to Siri AI, and up to five hours of playback with ANC on a single charge.
The best feature of the AirPods 5, in my opinion, is the price: starting at just $129/£119, the earbuds offer incredible value. Apple is also offering a more premium model, with a Wireless Charging Case, adding longer battery life and on-stem volume control for $149/£139.
As of writing, the AirPods 4 are only available at Apple, but I expect you should be able to preorder the earbuds soon at third-party retailers like Amazon. The AirPods 5 will ship and be available in stores on Friday, September 18, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
Where to find the best AirPods 5 preorder deals
Below, you'll find the best AirPods 5 preorder deals available online in the US and UK.
AirPods 5 deals in the US
- Apple: preorder for $129, plus free engraving
- Amazon: check retailer
- Best Buy: check retailer
- Walmart: check retailer
AirPods 5 deals in the UK
- Apple: preorder for £119, plus free engraving
- Amazon: check retailer
- Argos: check retailer
- Currys: check retailer
How much do the AirPods 5 cost?
The AirPods 5 start at just $129/£119, which is an incredible value for Apple earbuds with ANC.
The AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case and on-stem volume control are $149/£139.
What AirPods deals can you expect?
The AirPods 5 are officially available on Friday, September 18, and that's when we might see small discounts from third-party retailers like Amazon. If you want the best AirPods 5 deals, you'll have to wait for the next big holiday sales: Amazon's October Prime Day and November's Black Friday shopping event.
More of today's best AirPods deals
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.