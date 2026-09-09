DDR5 might be the memory standard for newer PCs, but it costs far more than DDR4, especially when you're shopping for faster or higher-capacity kits.

If you're upgrading a DDR4 system, I've found a terrific deal on the G.Skill 32GB Trident Z RGB for $215 (was $258) at Newegg when you use code LUYRF222.

For your money, you get two 16GB DDR4-3600 modules with CL18 timings, aluminum heat spreaders, customizable RGB lighting and Intel XMP 2.0 support.

Today's best DDR4 RAM deal

Why we recommend it

32GB is enough memory for demanding multitasking, gaming and creative applications. The DDR4-3600 speed is also a good fit for compatible DDR4 systems, particularly if you're upgrading an older machine that's currently running slower or lower-capacity memory.

The two matched 16GB modules provide a dual-channel configuration, with timings of 18-22-22-42 at 1.35V.

G.Skill's Trident Z design adds aluminum heat spreaders and customizable RGB lighting, making this a good choice if your PC has a windowed case and you want your memory to complement other RGB components.

Price context & historical value

Newegg sells the 32GB Skill Trident Z RGB kit for $257.49, and it's currently available for $249.99. Using coupon code LUYRF222 brings the final price down to $214.99.

While that's a decent price in today's inflated memory market, it's worth remembering just how much cheaper DDR4 used to be. Newegg sold this exact G.Skill kit for just $69.99 in August 2023, less than a third of its current discounted price.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely to drop down to that level again, so the current deal is worth considering if you need to upgrade your DDR4 system now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 32GB G.Skill Trident Z RGB kit if...

You have a compatible DDR4 desktop and want to increase its memory capacity without replacing your motherboard and processor to move to DDR5. The combination of 32GB capacity and DDR4-3600 speed makes it a solid upgrade for an older system.

❌ Skip the 32GB G.Skill Trident Z RGB kit if...

You're building a completely new PC around a recent processor and motherboard. In that situation, I'd seriously consider DDR5 instead, as you'll be investing in the newer memory standard rather than spending more than $200 on DDR4 that you won't be able to carry over to a future platform.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

You'll need to enable XMP, DOCP or A-XMP in your BIOS to reach the kit's advertised DDR4-3600 speed on compatible hardware. Otherwise, the memory will initially run at its default SPD speed.

Compatibility is also important. G.Skill recommends checking its motherboard QVL, and it specifically warns against mixing separate memory kits, even when their specifications appear identical, as doing so can cause stability problems.