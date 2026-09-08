The Legend of Zelda fans rejoice! The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Celebration stream gave us a deluge of announcements all about the iconic action-adventure series, including the reveal of a shiny special edition Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Pre-order here

We anticipate the console to be in extremely high demand, not only as the first proper special edition Nintendo Switch 2 to hit the market but also thanks to its status as a tie-in with one of Nintendo's biggest franchises.

It's also an absolute stunner, with special green Joy-Con 2 controllers, a gold and black dock, and loads of little details sure to delight Zelda fans.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition system officially launches on October 29, 2026, but we're expecting pre-orders to go live imminently. Customers in Australia can already place one, suggesting that other regions will follow suit over the next few days.

We've put this page together to help you get your hands on the console the second it goes up to buy — plus links to pick up the matching Nintendo Switch 2 Controller and the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to go alongside it.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time console preorders — US

Nintendo Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: preorder at the Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: preorder at the Nintendo Store

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: preorder now for $69.95

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time console preorders — UK

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time console preorders — Australia

Miss the anniversary live stream? You can check out the video-on-demand version below or keep scrolling for some top questions answered.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct 9.8.2026 - YouTube Watch On

FAQ

Does Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition come with a game? No, the Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition system does not come with a game. If you want a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, you will need to buy it seperately.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition system worth it? Whether any special edition Nintendo system is worth it comes down to two key factors: if you already own the system, and if you're a huge fan of the property the special edition is tying in with. In this instance, if you don't have a Nintendo Switch 2 and want to get one anyway, then this The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition is likely a good choice. If you like how it looks and don't mind paying a little bit more for that, then there's no real reason not to pick it up instead of the regular one. If you already have a Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, it becomes a much more difficult question. If you're a massive Zelda fan, then I can see a situation where you would be willing to buy a whole new Switch 2 just for the tie-in. Given that the Switch 2 was released relatively recently, you could probably claw back a chunk of change selling your non-special edition system on the second-hand market, too. However, if you're not big on Zelda and already have a Switch 2, then I would sit this one out.

How limited is the Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition system Nintendo hasn't actually clarified whether the Nintendo Switch 2 – The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition is going to be produced in limited quantities. This is likely intentional, as it gives them some breathing room to produce plenty of units if it proves to be a smash hit.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.