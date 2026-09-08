Total War: Warhammer 40,000 will be accessible to hardcore fans and new players

Lead designer Joy Dey says the tutorial will cover everything from story and lore to gameplay mechanics

Battle product owner Dave Petry adds that the game is "a good entry point" for new players, and Creative Assembly wants to reach as many people as possible

Creative Assembly has confirmed that its upcoming strategy game, Total War: Warhammer 40,000, will be accessible to experienced fans and first-time Total War players.

That's according to lead designer Joy Dey and battle product owner Dave Petry, who discussed the game's onboarding process in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom.

The pair shared that they want to reach as many players as possible, so the team made sure the game's tutorials eased newcomers into the experience, while also offering an "appetizer" for hardcore fans.

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"We are expecting there will be players who've never played Total War before, and there will be players who don't know the lore," said Dey. "So we have a story within the tutorial that has named characters from the universe, and it's going to ease you in. Like, what is a Space Marine? What is their motivation?"

The tutorial will focus on the Space Marines, the developer added, and players will learn the mechanics "on a step-by-step basis," adding, "It should be a gateway into 'What is 40K?'"

Dey acknowledged that the battles can be "quite complex" but said that every gameplay system, from the pause and play function, how to take cover, analysing the battlefield, and how to use height as a tactical advantage, will be introduced and taught to the player during the tutorials.

Petry added that many new and "reformed battle features" either needed reintroduction or tweaking for the new game, but reiterated how the tutorials will benefit both newcomers and long-time fans.

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"So all of those concepts need a gentle reintroduction," he said. "Personally, I view the tutorial for an experienced player as kind of like an appetizer, where, if you know both of these things, you can go in there and be like, 'Yeah, teach me some of the new stuff and get me warmed up with a bit of juicy lore stuff.'

"And if you know nothing, it's just such a good entry point for both of these things, right? And we really want to make sure that we can bring as many people to Total War and to 40,000 as possible. Obviously, 40,000 is absolutely gargantuan, and it's a really wonderful time to be part of that fandom, right? So I think it's also a wonderful opportunity to show people how cool and great Total War is."

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.