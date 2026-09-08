Want a Chinese IP address? Proton VPN now offers one, unlike most rivals

Proton VPN has added a China Smart Routing server

Main use case is connecting to Chinese content and services from abroad

Proton joins a short list of VPNs offering a (virtual) Chinese IP

Proton VPN has just added one of the hardest server locations in the industry to offer: China.

As of September 3, 2026, Proton VPN offers Smart Routing servers in China, adding a Chinese IP address to a network that already spans well over 140 countries.

It's notable because a genuine China option is something even some of the best VPN services don't provide. Serving up a Chinese IP address is technically and politically fraught, and the list of providers willing to do it is short.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

How Proton's new China VPN server works

The new China location isn't a physical VPN server inside the country.

Instead, it uses Proton's Smart Routing technology, which lets the provider offer servers in countries where it might not otherwise be able to, using infrastructure located elsewhere. In China's case, that infrastructure sits in Hong Kong.

When you connect, you appear to access the internet from China while keeping all of Proton's features and security.

These servers run on Proton's own bare-metal hardware, so they're as secure as any other on the network.

(Image credit: Future)

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When you should use Proton's China VPN server

Proton is being careful about expectations. In a comment on the X thread announcing the change, Proton VPN's General Manager emphasised that "the primary supported use-case is for connecting *into* China from abroad to reach Chinese content and services."

In plain terms, this server is for people outside China who need to look like they're inside it: expats, travellers, and businesses reaching region-locked Chinese platforms, banking apps, or streaming.

It is not a fix for people inside China trying to escape the Great Firewall, though there is still some chance that Proton can help with that.

人在海外，还想看国内的剧？Living abroad doesn't have to mean losing the platforms you grew up with.Proton VPN now has a China server, so you can connect back and stream Bilibili, Tencent Video, Youku, and Mango TV from anywhere. pic.twitter.com/MMJsuHLE6lSeptember 7, 2026

Getting a Chinese IP from a VPN is rare, because most providers don't offer a China server at all. Only a handful do: Private Internet Access, CyberGhost, and PureVPN all use servers to hand you a virtual Chinese IP.

Most of the bigger names, however, don't. ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and NordVPN don't offer a dedicated China server location. Their focus is the opposite direction, helping users inside China tunnel out via obfuscation, rather than providing a domestic Chinese presence.

If beating the Great Firewall from inside China is your goal, though, read our guide to the best VPN for China.

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