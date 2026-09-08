The Legend of Zelda Movie 's full title has been revealed

It was announced during September 2026's Zelda -dedicated Nintendo Direct

Its name ends a long-standing tradition for the iconic videogame franchise

The Legend of Zelda Movie's official title has been revealed — and it breaks a long-standing tradition for the incredibly popular Nintendo video game series.

Announced today (September 8) during the September 2026 Nintendo Direct, the forthcoming film's full name is — drumroll, please — The Legend of Zelda.

One name to (Hy)rule them all... (Image credit: Nintendo)

Okay, so Nintendo and film studio partner Sony Pictures won't be winning any creativity awards for that name. That said, it's a clean, subtitle-less name that's not only fitting for the game franchise's forthcoming big-screen debut, but also an homage to the series' first-ever entry — that being, the identically-titled 1986 game The Legend of Zelda.

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The movie adaptation's title is even more appropriate when you consider that the beloved game series is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, too. The aforementioned game is the only one that doesn't have a subheading, either, so it makes sense why Nintendo would want to honor one of its longest-running series by giving it the same name as the game that started it all.

As much as I was hoping for an actual teaser and/or more official cast reveals — right now, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth's Link and Bo Bragason's Zelda are the only characters confirmed to appear — I might not have to wait too long for those wishes to be granted.

Indeed, speaking during today's dedicated Legend of Zelda Direct, Nintendo President Shigeru Miyamoto said "We'll share more details at a later date". Hopefully, there'll be another Nintendo Direct before the end of 2026 that lifts the lid on its cast and plot, and finally gives us some footage to pore over.

Bo Bragason will play the titular Hyrulian princess in next year's Legend of Zelda flick (Image credit: Nintendo/Sony Pictures)

It's been a while since Nintendo revealed anything new about this flick. Apart from Ainsworth and Bragason's casting in May 2025, the release of The Legend of Zelda Movie's first official images last September, and confirmation of The Legend of Zelda Movie's revised release date in May, the Japanese video game titan has been tight-lipped on its next film offering for some time.

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That's not to say there haven't been leaks. Just last month, reports emerged that The Legend of Zelda Movie had found its Ganondorf and Impa, with the former being played by an unlikely choice. Meanwhile, the late Sam Neill is also seemingly set for one final big-screen outing — the Jurassic Park star and Yvonne Strahovski being linked with supporting roles in one of 2027's most anticipated new movies. Let's hope Nintendo has the courage and wisdom to tell us more shortly.

The Legend of Zelda Movie will launch in theaters worldwide on April 30, 2027. In the meantime, find out everything else we know so far about The Legend of Zelda Movie.

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