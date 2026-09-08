Sony unveils the FE 8-14mm F3.5 G lens

It's the company's first fisheye lens, covering a 180-degree field of view

It costs €1,700 (UK, US and Australia pricing TBC)

Sony has unveiled its first-ever fisheye lens, the FE 8-14mm F3.5 G, which becomes the widest-angle lens in the company's burgeoning lens range — and I've had my hands on it ahead of the announcement.

I'll admit, it caught me off guard to realize that Sony didn't have a fisheye lens for its mirrorless cameras until now — after all, there are a huge number of Sony lenses already available — but the 8-14mm will no doubt appeal to fans of the distorted, ultra-wide perspective.

Popular for astrophotography, urban landscapes, sports such as skateboarding, and hiphop music videos, fisheye lenses are the widest-angle lenses available, and now there's finally one available with the Sony name on it.

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The original FX3 (Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

The compact optic is designed for full-frame cameras, and has a maximum f/3.5 aperture across its 8-14mm zoom range. It certainly feels the part; it's dust and moisture resistant, includes a zoom lock, clicked / de-clicked aperture ring, focus switch, and a rear filter holder (which is handy, as the lens doesn't accepted threaded filters because of the bulbous front lens element).

Zoom and focusing are internal, which usefully means that the lens barrel doesn't extend when zooming, while close focusing is just 0.15m, with a 0.22x maximum magnification — you'll often want to make the most of the minimum focus distance to emphasize subjects in the frame.

At its widest 8mm focal length the lens covers a full 180-degree field of view, meaning that much of the built-in lens hood is in the frame — these files need processing to remove the pronounced vignetting. Zoom in to 14mm, however, and the hood is out of the shot completely.

I've never really got on with fisheye lenses — the ultra-wide and distorted perspective isn't one I particularly like or feel that I can utilize — whereas I prefer ultra-wide rectilinear lenses (which correct that distortion for straight lines).

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However, I'm challenging myself and giving Sony's first fisheye lens a proper go. It's early days in my testing of the the FE 8-14mm F3.5 G lens, and I look forward to sharing my review soon.

The lens is part of Sony's 'G' range of enthusiast-level lenses, and is priced at €1,700 in Europe, with UK, US and Australia pricing and availability TBC.

(Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

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