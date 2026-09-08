Spider-Noir was canceled after one season at Prime Video

Nicolas Cage has had his say on the series' end, speaking exclusively to Deadline

Despite the cancelation, Spider-Noir recently won five Creative Arts Emmys

Nobody likes a cancelation. Whether it's a flight or your favorite TV series, it never seems to get any easier. Prime Video's recent decision to cancel its new series Spider-Noir left many fans devastated, including me.

There are lots of comic book adaptations out there, and for me, Spider-Noir did more than enough to stand out from the crowd. Nicolas Cage brought his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character to life brilliantly, so it's a shame we won't see any more.

Having said that, Cage himself has been optimistic about the show's cancelation in a new statement received by Deadline. In it, he said: “For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

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Perhaps it's true and it's possible to have too much of a good thing. Season one is indeed excellent, and since it earned a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and secured five Creative Arts Emmys, including stunt coordination and title design, it's undeniably one of the best Prime Video shows.

Nic Cage plays The Spider in Spider-Noir. (Image credit: Amazon)

Across eight episodes, Spider-Noir centered around Cage's Ben Reilly aka 'The Spider', an older version of Spider-Man who is a down on his luck private investigator. Filmed like a classic 1930s detective movie, it focused on themes like grief, systemic corruption, and aging disillusionment.

Additionally, Spider-Noir invited viewers to watch in two ways whether it was 'authentic black and white' or 'true-hue full color'. As someone who loved Rockstar's LA Noire, this was fun to experience on one of the best streaming services too.

Even though Spider-Noir won't be returning, it's a solid entry into the Marvel franchise. Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be streaming on Disney+ soon, so I'm looking forward to watching that at home.

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