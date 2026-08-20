It's an 'eyes on the prize' situation.

Yellowstone fans, take a deep breath: elusive spinoff 6666 isn't just cancelled. According to creator Taylor Sheridan, it wasn't actually real in the first place.

Back in 2021, Paramount revealed that it had commissioned 6666, set when "Comanches ruled West Texas two centuries before the events of Yellowstone." Since then, there's been total silence.

However, according to an interview with Sheridan on the Rodeo Time podcast [via The Independent], 6666 was never actually going to happen.

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“I would never fictionalise that ranch,” he said. “People thought that that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that.”

He added that he didn’t want to be “making up lives” and “inventing a drama” at a ranch that is still active. “So now I’m trivialising and fictionalising something where real people work, and they raise their families there, and I could never do that to them.

“I could never do that to the cowboys that dedicated themselves, and everybody that works on that ranch. I’m very protective of the Sixes, and it’s a big responsibility to be the person who has to protect that ranch, so I have to be very, very careful with it.”

For some fans, this might be devastating news... but for me, this is the smartest decision Sheridan could have made at this point in his career.

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Taylor Sheridan needed to get rid of something — he's already working on too many things

(Image credit: Paramount+)

I hate to say I told you so... but I told you so. When the release date for Sheridan's Call of Duty movie was announced in April 2026, I knew that the amount of projects he has on the go would be detrimental for the two supposed Yellowstone spinoffs yet to be made: 6666 and 1944.

At a glance, here's what Sheridan is actively working on, or has in the pipeline for the foreseeable future. For TV alone, we've got new seasons of The Madison, Marshals, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown to be released.

Sheridan will also serve as the executive producer of Dutton Ranch season 2, and is confirmed to have a "bigger presence" in the writer's room for new episodes.

Then we've got Frisco King, a Tulsa King spinoff starring Samuel L. Jackson, expected to be released at some point in 2027. Alongside the Call of Duty movie, Sheridan is also writing for 2027 the action thriller movie F.A.S.T, starring 1923 alum Brandon Sklenar and Sam Claflin.

That's 10 projects without the additional Yellowstone spinoffs, and something's gotta give. Personally, I'd rather that it wasn't a Western project falling by the wayside — but if Sheridan's heart isn't in it, perhaps I don't want more from his Western world as it is.

I've made no secret of the fact that my dream is for Sheridan to take on the role of showrunner for both Dutton Ranch and Marshals. While this is unlikely to be the case, perhaps his vision for the Yellowstone world will be sharpened now that 6666 is no longer a viable options.

What this means for 1944, I have no idea. But for now, let's dare to dream.

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