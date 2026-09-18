Disclaimer Spoilers for MobLand season 2 episode 1 ahead.

Unsurprisingly, Guy Ritchie has wasted no time getting stuck into absolute madness in MobLand season 2.

Helpfully, he's included a season 1 recap montage before any of the new action gets underway. Conrad's (Pierce Brosnan) feud with Kevin (Paddy Considine) has reached civil war levels, with Jan (Joanne Froggatt) accidentally stabbing Harry (Tom Hardy) in the stomach while daughter Gina (Teddie Allen) made a run for it.

They've all made it through to a new season unscathed, but for how long? With MobLand season 2 episode 1 now on Paramount+, let's dig a little deeper into what's actually happened.

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Conrad and Maeve open fire on the dog track after Kevin goes behind their back

MobLand | Season 2 Fire Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

As episode 1 picks up, we're down the dog track. Conrad, Maeve (Helen Mirren) and a handful of their cronies have arrived for a 'sit down' with Turkish gangster Gakbu, who we understand has entered into a drug partnership with the family.

However, Gakbu himself hasn't shown up to meet Conrad. Instead, he's approached Kevin to strike a deal, having considered Conrad to be "old news." In the heat of the moment, Kevin's only too happy to betray his dad, leaving Gakbu's brother Luca to attend the dog track face-to-face.

Within the first 10 minutes of the episode, Gakbu's henchmen are all dead, with Conrad and Maeve opening fire on the group as if they're "a real-life Bonnie and Clyde." Staff cower behind the bar in fear, while Conrad screams "We are the Harrigans! Don't know the name? Then f**king Google us."

Harry and Jan start divorce proceedings as the Harrigans hit a 'death spiral'

(Image credit: Paramount+)

We then cut to Jan and Harry, who are sitting in a therapist's office. Jan discusses their "rough patch," explaining that they've struggled to make quality time for each other thanks to Harry's work, including the admission that Jan stabbed him in the stomach.

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Jan reveals that Gina left a note before she left, reading "Mum, you saw a way out. There's another one… it's called a door. Gina. P.S. I wish you'd killed the c***."

Their session is interrupted when Harry gets a call from Paul (Emmett J. Scanlan) who briefs him on what's happened at Green Park Dogs. Harry, surprisingly, didn't have a clue that a meeting with Gakbu was taking place.

As DCI Kavanagh (Ophelia Lovibond) arrives at the scene, Harry tells police mole Finch (Warren Brown) to clean up the mess from the inside. Bella (Lara Pulvey) is across town meeting with a prospective team of lawyers, but Kevin pulls her out of the meeting — he's heard too, and it's no longer safe for Bella to leave in a known car.

Harry arrives at Conrad and Maeve's house, as Paul tells him that they've gone into a "death spiral." He believes that the chain of command has gone completely out of the window, and everyone is terrified of what's to come.

Harry questions Conrad about why he didn't know about the Gakbu meeting, but Maeve admits that it was her idea. She believes that his closeness with Kevin means that sensitive plans must be on a "need-to-know basis." Harry tells them at the family is now "surrounded by sharks, ripe for the picking," and theorizes that Gakbu was being controlled by Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer).

In Harry's eyes, the opposition is capitalizing on the fractures between Kevin and Conrad, meaning that a war on the family has already begun.

A witness comes forward while Maeve secretly meets with Eddie to try and get rid of Gina

(Image credit: Paramount+)

As Harry leaves the house, one of the dog track waiters arrives at the police station. Finch clocks him and alerts Harry, as the waiter tells Kavanagh exactly what Conrad did.

As Maeve leaves for London, Conrad insists that new recruit Fergus (Jack Archer) goes with her. Maeve drives down the road before ordering Fergus out of the car, who chooses to spend the afternoon hiding in the bushes so he doesn't get in trouble with either of them. Harry asks Zosia (Jasmine Jobson) to follow her from a distance.

Jan officially asks Harry for a divorce, telling him "I know you love me. I know you love Gina. But it's not enough." Harry leaves once Dean, the waiter who went to the police, is found trying to return to his flat. Harry packs him into a van and drives him to an empty warehouse unit.

Dean is told to return to the police station to retract his statement, and instead claim that he was coerced into making it by Gakbu. If not, he "won't be needing his bicycle anymore."

We then see Maeve meeting Eddie (Anson Boone) in a Greasy spoon, with Zosia watching on outside. Eddie gives her a bag with £30,000 inside, claiming that it's "her cut." Eddie explains that he and Gina have been shaking down prolific YouTubers with cash to spare, offering them security in exchange for a hefty fee.

Maeve, however, isn't happy with this. She claims that she has "big plans in store," for Eddie, and they involve Gina being in the "f**king rear view mirror." Next time they meet, Maeve wants Gina taken care of... and another £50,000.

Seraphina tries to make her move on Kat McAllister as Kevin admits all to Harry

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Harry pays a visit to Kevin, who explains what happened with Gakbu. He explains his theory that Gakbu is being controlled by Kat, though Kevin doesn't seem phased by this.

"She's gonna eat us piece by piece," Harry explains. "Her mob has eight trillion in cash and the world's biggest nuclear arsenal." Kevin remains convinced that "he can look after himself," despite everyone else thinking that he's the weakest link in the family.

We cut to Kat, who is giving a speech at the London Imperial College. Two notable people are in the audience: Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) and Colin (Toby Jones).

Seraphina gets to her first, who tells Kat that it's time for Conrad to move on. She's convinced that Harry feels the same way after saving her life at Antwerp. Kat tells Seraphina that she'd want half of all Harrigan revenue for the next five years, if she's to be trusted as a business partner.

Seraphina tries to barter this down to four, convinced that Kat is out of other options after her attempts to corrupt Harry proved futile. Kat gives her a number and tells her to call it whenever she has a conversation with another family member, and to repeat it word for word. "You wanna play in the f**king big league? Honey, you're here... and you're up to bat."

Colin offers Kat her own Harry Da Souza as Gakbu meets his maker

(Image credit: Paramount+)

As Seraphina leaves, Colin arrives. Through one of his infamously long-winded historical references, Colin offers her "a brave knight to ride into battle for you," allowing Kat to keep her nose, and reputation, clean.

Describing himself as a "lowly middleman," he wants a fee to find the right person to act in Kat's interest... much like Harry does for the Harrigans. "In five years time, this man will run London with your help, and as such, you will own him. The Harrigans will be consigned to the dustbin of history" he claims.

Kat doesn't give an answer as Colin leaves, but she's clearly mulling it over. Harry, meanwhile, has gone to pay Gakbu a visit, taking every last remaining family member — and the main man — out. Zosia rings, telling Harry that he's found Gina.

Colin arrives at a house full of young men, approaching a man called Frankie (Johnny Flynn) while he uses a barbecue. "Start talking, copper," Frankie says as the scene closes out.

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