I've hunted out the best Google Pixel 11 cases to keep your phone safe from scratches and protect against drops

Hunting for a great Pixel 11 case to keep your new phone protected? I've sorted through the options to find covers that keep your handset safe from scratches, protect against drops, and still look good. And because the Pixel 11 comes in some particularly juicy colors (the purpley Frost shade is my top pick, but I'm not averse to a bit of Hibiscus), I've included a number of transparent options in the mix. And don't worry, they're all anti-yellowing.

While there are dozens — maybe hundreds — of ultra-cheap cases on Amazon, I'd recommend spending a bit more on a good-quality case. There are a handful of brands I tend to steer towards: Mous for streamlined cases, CASETiFY for fun designs, Spigen for rugged protection, Snakehive for leather cases and wallets, and OtterBox for useful extras like grippy sections and stands. Scroll down for my top Google Pixel 11 cases in the US and in the UK.

Gone for a different version? I've also rounded up the best Google Pixel 11 Pro cases, and the best Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold cases.

Google Pixel 11 cases: US

Hop down to the UK options

Google Pixel 11 cases: UK

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