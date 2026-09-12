Apple's first foldable phone has arrived, and if you've decided the iPhone Duo is the handset for you, you'll want to get a case organized sharpish. The unique proportions mean not all of my favorite case-makers have their Duo cases sorted just yet — however, there are still plenty of excellent covers that are are available to buy (or pre-order).

For a phone this high-spec (and pricey), I'd definitely recommend spending a bit more and sticking to known brands for your case. Below you'll find recommendations for the US and for the UK, from Apple direct, as well as via trusted brands OtterBox, Spigen and Mous. I'll update this guide as more options become available, but if you have your Duo on its way now, you won't want to wait.

Foldables not your thing? Here are the best US iPhone 18 Pro cases and the best UK iPhone 18 Pro cases, for Apple's new flagship.

Apple iPhone Duo cases — US

In the UK? Hop to the UK case picks

Apple iPhone Duo cases — UK

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