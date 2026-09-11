Hunting for an iPhone 18 Pro case to go with your shiny new handset? I'm here to help. I've rounded up my favorite cases and covers from some of our favourite brands. Sure, you can get cheaper options if you go for a weird, no-name brand on Amazon, but with a phone this pricey, it really is worth paying a bit more for a case that's going to provide proper protection.

If you want a case with personality, head to CASETiFY — here you can choose your level of impact protection, as well as picking from a massive range of fun designs. Mous is brilliant for premium feeling, streamlined cases, and OtterBox shines when it comes to covers with built-in extras like finger grips and stands. Spigen is great for ultra-rugged protection, and if you want a leather wallet, Snakehive is the brand to look for. Of course, Apple makes a few official options, too. You'll find all these below.

Not bought your phone yet? Here are our iPhone 19 Pro first impressions, and a guide to Apple iPhone 18 Pro preorders.

In the US? Head to my US iPhone 18 Pro case roundup instead

iPhone 19 Pro cases

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