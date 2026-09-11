Younger workers apparently want their bosses to start behaving more like AI

Nearly two-thirds of AI users aged 18-28 want clearer instructions from their bosses

Nearly half of the same cohort have difficulty explaining work completed with the help of AI

The figures could indicate a brand new challenge to management

“Tell me exactly what you want me to do” – that seems to be the message from older millennial and younger Gen Z workers, who have expressed a need for highly specific instructions from their bosses.

Research has found that 62% of the 18-28 age group who regularly use AI want their bosses to give them the same sort of clear steps and parameters as one might give an LLM chatbot.

While a cohort of workers who are attentive to the needs of the business might sound good, deeper investigation may prompt you to think again. The study by Use.AI implies a deeper-seated issue that points to a management challenge unlike anything seen before on this scale.

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Detailed steps

Use.AI surveyed 11,742 adults based in United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, Australia and Latin America, finding 62% of the 18-28 age group familiar with the AI use are accompanied by 41% of those aged 40 and older who also want more detail about tasks from their line managers.

Why do younger users need clearer, more detailed steps? It could be a simple matter of judgement, with the 18-28 age group requiring more experience in making their own decisions. But with the presence of AI in their working lives, could they be fearful of being replaced?

The report also explores a slightly different dimension. Within the 18-28 age group, 44% say they have had difficulty to explain work created with AI assistance. This raises a key concern: does the employee even know what their tasks are supposed to achieve? For that matter, does the business?

Sound judgement

AI has changed businesses considerably, and made an impact that doesn’t only improve productivity. As Ihor Herasymov, Co-Founder & CEO of Use.AI, observes, “AI is exposing which parts of work were never really about producing the answer. When a model can generate the output in seconds, the value of some tasks shifts to whether the person can make a sound judgment and stand behind it.”

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Other results from the survey support this. With 57% of the 18-28 age group of regular AI users stating that they are less likely to memorize information that can be collected via AI, and 53% of the same group frustrated by “ordinary” tasks that could be completed by a chatbot, a whole new workplace dynamic is being quietly established.

Herasymov concludes, “Managers now have to be much clearer about whether they need the result or whether the task itself is meant to develop the employee.”

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