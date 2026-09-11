The US Army has moved TITAN from prototypes into production

Palantir received $127 million under the latest TITAN contract award

Anduril secured $65 million for TITAN hardware and integration work

The US Army has shifted its Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program from prototype status into full production this week.

Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries together received a combined $192 million award covering the next production phase.

The Army first selected Palantir back in 2024 to serve as lead contractor for developing this next-generation targeting system for ground forces.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Contract splits work between two defense firms

TITAN was built to streamline how soldiers collect and process data when locating and striking distant targets on the battlefield.

Palantir secured $127 million of the total award and will oversee TITAN's production alongside several supporting partners in the effort.

Those partners include L3 Harris Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Strategic Technology Consulting and World Wide Technology, each contributing specialized capabilities to the program.

Anduril received the remaining $65 million and will build the hardened, vehicle-mounted units required for field deployment.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anduril's portion also covers integrating power systems and thermal management components, so TITAN functions reliably in harsh operating conditions.

The program includes two distinct configurations built for different vehicle platforms and mission requirements across Army units.

An advanced version will mount on tactical trucks and can pull data directly from orbital sensor networks overhead.

A simpler basic version is intended for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, giving smaller units similar targeting capability.

Under the current award, contractors must deliver four advanced units and four basic units within eighteen months.

Production ramp builds on existing prototype fleet

These newly ordered units will supplement nine prototype systems the Army already operates and uses in current exercises.

Army officials have indicated they plan to issue further production contracts for TITAN sometime during fiscal year 2027.

The move from prototype to production status marks a milestone for a program meant to modernize how ground troops gather targeting information.

TITAN forms a central piece of the Army's broader push to overhaul aging ground systems across its combat formations.

By linking space-based sensors with vehicle-mounted terminals, the system aims to shorten the time between spotting a target and engaging it.

Whether that translates into a meaningfully faster targeting cycle in real combat conditions remains to be tested at scale.

The involvement of five separate companies alongside Palantir and Anduril suggests the Army is spreading technical risk across multiple vendors.

That approach could either strengthen the program's resilience or complicate coordination as production accelerates toward the 2027 follow-on orders.

For now, the contract signals steady progress rather than a dramatic leap forward for the broader modernization effort.

The scale of future procurement will depend on Army requirements, funding decisions, and how the systems perform during operational evaluation.

Via Defense News

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.