CACI secured a Pentagon contract worth up to $500 million total

JIATF-401 manages daily counter-drone operations across the entire joint force

SkyValor detected and defeated drones beyond visual range during testing

The US Department of Defense has awarded CACI a contract worth up to $500 million to expand deployment of its SkyValor counter-unmanned aerial system across military operations.

The agreement supports procurements through the Pentagon's Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), which manages daily counter-drone operations and related acquisition activities throughout the joint force.

The award comes as militaries increasingly seek faster methods of detecting, tracking, and stopping small unmanned aircraft before they threaten personnel or critical infrastructure.

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Contract expands deployment of counter-drone systems

The three-year agreement allows JIATF-401 to purchase additional SkyValor systems, including the fixed-site CORIAN configuration and the Backpackable Electronic Attack Module called BEAM.

BEAM combines radio frequency detection with electronic attack capabilities, giving operators a portable option for identifying and disrupting hostile drones across different operational environments.

SkyValor is designed to detect, monitor, identify, and defeat unauthorized drones while providing an additional protective layer before larger counter-drone systems become available.

The latest contract follows operational evaluations conducted at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, where the system reportedly detected and defeated multiple small drones beyond visual range.

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CACI previously secured another JIATF-401 agreement allowing SkyValor integration onto heavy-duty military trucks, expanding deployment options beyond fixed defensive positions and portable configurations.

Those developments indicate the Pentagon's interest in fielding counter-drone equipment capable of supporting military forces across varied operational scenarios.

The growing availability of inexpensive unmanned aircraft has increased demand for systems capable of providing earlier warning while responding rapidly against evolving aerial threats.

Operational testing supports wider procurement plans

According to CACI, successful operational evaluations cleared the way for SkyValor to enter full-rate production under the newly awarded procurement agreement.

The company’s President and CEO John Mengucci said drone threats are becoming faster, easier to obtain, and increasingly difficult for military personnel to detect.

"SkyValor delivers that advantage through long-range detection, precision defeat, and the ability to adapt as drone threats evolve," Mengucci said.

He claims that the system gives defenders more time and intelligence needed to stop threats before they endanger military forces, borders, or infrastructure.

These capabilities, according to Mengucci, moved SkyValor beyond testing phases and toward readiness for large-scale military deployment across multiple environments.

"With successful operational evaluations complete, we are moving SkyValor into full-rate production to deliver mission-ready protection where it is needed most," Mengucci added.

The agreement does not specify how many SkyValor systems the Pentagon expects to purchase during the three-year contract period or their deployment priorities.

Although successful testing supported the procurement decision, broader operational effectiveness will ultimately depend upon how the systems perform against increasingly sophisticated drone threats.

Via The DroneFront

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