DDR5 RAM prices remain painfully high, making memory upgrades frustratingly expensive. And honestly, not every PC needs DDR5, and millions of existing desktops can't use it anyway.

Right now, the 32GB G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series DDR4-3200 kit is $210 (was $230) at Amazon. You get two matched 16GB modules running at 3200MT/s with CL16-18-18-38 timings, plus an Intel XMP profile for straightforward configuration on compatible systems.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB if...

Your existing desktop supports DDR4 and you want to increase its memory without replacing your motherboard and processor simply to gain DDR5 support. 32GB will be enough for most heavy multitasking, gaming, and photo editing tasks, and the matched 2 x 16GB configuration provides dual-channel operation on compatible systems.

❌ Skip the G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB if...

You're thinking of building a new PC around a modern DDR5-only platform or already have 32GB of adequately fast DDR4 installed. DDR4 and DDR5 aren't interchangeable, so check your motherboard specifications before buying.

You should avoid mixing separate memory kits, even when their specifications appear identical, because doing so can cause stability problems.

Why we recommend it

DDR5 offers greater bandwidth and is the obvious choice for platforms designed around it, but that doesn't make DDR4 obsolete overnight.

If your motherboard supports DDR4, upgrading the machine you already own can make much more sense than replacing other components simply to move to the newer memory standard.

For a compatible PC, 32GB of DDR4-3200 will be plenty good enough for most everyday workloads and games. More importantly, upgrading your current system will be much simpler.

This Ripjaws V kit provides a useful capacity, respectable CL16 timings, and XMP support without unnecessary extras such as RGB lighting.

Price context & historical value

The current $209.89 price isn't a historic low, but the bigger picture explains why. This 32GB kit was selling for well under $100 last fall before surging to nearly $285 earlier this year on the back of the RAM crisis. Prices have since fallen steadily, with $209.89 holding for the past month.

That's considerably below the recent peak, but still far above last year's pricing. It's at the same price at Newegg right now, and $240 (was $250) at Best Buy. Until the RAMpocalypse ends, you likely won't find a significantly better deal on Ripjaws V Series memory.

I recently highlighted a price cut on Corsair's Vengeance 32GB DDR5 RAM kit deal - and it stirred a lot of debate over the sky-rocketing prices of top-end RAM. This is a much cheaper option.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

DDR4-3200 is mature technology, so you're buying capacity and compatibility rather than cutting-edge performance. The 9% discount is fairly small, but also as good as you will likely find right about now.

Check your motherboard's memory support before ordering, and don't assume you can combine this kit with existing RAM without potentially encountering compatibility or stability issues.

Also consider these 32GB DDR4 RAM kits