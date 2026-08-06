This MSI portable monitor is one of the best we've tested. It's a simple way to add a second screen to your workflow without breaking the bank - especially now the MSI Pro MP165 E6 is down to $70 (was $95) at Amazon.

Earning four stars in our review, it proved an invaluable second display for business professionals who need to add more screen real-estate while traveling or working in small spaces.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MSI Pro MP165 E6 if...

You want a cheap, lightweight second screen for travel, presentations, or a desktop you occasionally need more space on. The built-in kickstand, VESA mounting points, and tripod socket give you more ways to position it than most budget portable monitors offer.

❌ Skip the MSI Pro MP165 E6 if...

You need a display for color-critical photo or video work — our review found the color coverage mediocre and brightness capped at 250 nits. While not a deal-breaker for us at this price, if you specifically want a portable monitor with its own battery, skip this since it has to stay plugged in.

Save $25 MSI Pro MP165 E6: was $94.99 now $69.99 at Amazon A 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel running at 60Hz, with two USB-C ports (DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery) and a Mini-HDMI input, built-in speakers, and an integrated aluminum kickstand. VESA mounting points and a tripod socket are included, along with 90-degree cables in the box.

Why we recommend it

In our full 4-star review, we called it "a super-light, hyper-functional portable display that is great to have as an extra display for all of your tech." We found it well suited to business professionals who need extra screen real estate without adding much bulk to a bag, and especially liked the wallet-friendly price.

What stands out here is how many mounting options MSI built in for a monitor at this price. The VESA points and tripod socket mean it works as a wall-mounted second display, a tripod-mounted screen for demos or content recording, or just a laptop companion propped up on its own kickstand — most budget portable monitors we see only really support the last of those.

For more top picks, we've rounded up the best portable monitors to go through our testing process.

Price Context & Historical Value

MSI lists the MP165 E6 at $89.99, with Amazon and other retailers typically pricing it closer to $94.99–$95. We've featured this exact monitor in a previous deal at $64.99 during this year's summer sale at Amazon. The lowest ever price we've seen it was $62. So, while it's not quite as cheap as it was over Prime Day, it's still a very good discount.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Our review flagged mediocre color coverage and a brightness ceiling of 250 nits, so this isn't the monitor to reach for if you're editing photos or video.

Like most monitors we test at this price, there's also no internal battery. That means it needs to stay powered via USB-C whenever it's in use, and the built-in stand, while functional, isn't going to feel especially premium.

For a basic second screen for business users or even gamers, none of that gets in the way in our view.