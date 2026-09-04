ASRock 27-inch OLED monitor for content creators just dropped to under $300 in Newegg’s Labor Day sale
QHD resolution and HDR10 support make it well suited to detailed visual work
OLED monitors are great for creative work, but they don’t tend to be cheap. I’ve found a major deal on the 27-inch ASRock Phantom monitor (PGO27QSA) for $300 (was $465) at Newegg for Labor Day.
For your money you get a QHD OLED panel (2560 x 1440) with HDR10 support, a 0.03ms response time, a wide range of ports and a fully adjustable stand. On the content creation side, the all-important color coverage hits 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, with factory calibration of Delta E < 2 out of the box.
This 27-inch OLED monitor combines 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR10, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, FreeSync Premium, dual HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort 1.4 and a fully adjustable stand.
Why we recommend it
The big attraction of this monitor is the OLED panel, which can individually control its pixels rather than relying on a separate backlight. This allows it to produce genuinely deep blacks and excellent contrast that can be particularly useful when you're creating or editing visual content.
At 27 inches, QHD provides a good balance between desktop space, image detail and physical size. The 2560 x 1440 resolution provides considerably more working space than Full HD. For content creators, it boasts 99% DCI-P3 color coverage and Delta E < 2 factory calibration.
For more options, take a look at our roundups of the best gaming monitors and the best monitors for work, gaming and more.
Price context & historical value
$299.33 appears to be the lowest price so far for the ASRock Phantom monitor at Newegg. That's particularly impressive given that it only arrived at the retailer recently with a $465 price tag. The previous low was $333.33 last month.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the 27-inch ASRock Phantom Gaming monitor if...
You work with photography, video or other visual content and want to move from an LCD to OLED without spending a fortune. You also get HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, with two of each ports providing plenty of flexibility for connecting multiple computers or other devices.
❌ Skip the 27-inch ASRock Phantom Gaming monitor if...
You need lots of pixels for large timelines, detailed layouts or several applications side by side. QHD is a useful step above Full HD, but a 4K monitor provides substantially more working space and detail for those kinds of professional creative tasks.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
The quoted 200-nit brightness is the specification I'd pay particular attention to. That's relatively modest, especially if you work in a brightly lit room or want a display primarily for high-brightness HDR content. There's also no built-in webcam or speakers, so you'll need separate hardware if either is important for your workspace.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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