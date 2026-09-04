If you're looking for a new TV in the Labor Day sales, then my top recommendation is the LG C6. You can get the 65-inch model for $1,499.99 (was $2,699.99) at Amazon: a huge 44% off.

Easily one of the best TVs I've tested in 2026, the LG C6 ticks all the boxes, delivering the picture quality for movies, the performance for gaming and sports, and the versatility for any other areas you might need.

While we'd usually recommend last year's models in sales, as they're generally available cheaper, not only is the C6 a worthy upgrade over its predecessor, the LG C5, but both models are at the same price of $1,499.99 for a 65-inch. So, the C6 is a no-brainer.

Today's best LG C6 deal

Save 44% ($1,200) LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is a home-run of a TV, building upon its excellent predecessor, the LG C5, with notable upgrades in picture quality, performance and features that make an all-around fantastic TV. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model to a record-low price of $1,499.99. Read more Read less ▼

An undeniable upgrade

The LG C6 (left) is a notable upgrade over its predecessor the LG C5 (right) (Image credit: Future)

After the success of the LG C5 last year, the LG C6 had some big shoes to fill. The LG C-series has been a long-running successful lineup of TVs for years, but on occasion, they don't innovate that much from year to year. In truth, the C5 wasn't a huge step-up over its predecessor, the LG C4. So naturally, I was hoping for a big upgrade this year in the C6: and boy did I get it.

When I compared the LG C6 and LG C5 side-by-side, I saw a noticeable upgrade in picture quality. The C6 was brighter (over 250 nits higher in peak HDR brightness) than the C5, which meant that bright scenes — such as those with a lot of snow — had a lot more punch on the C6.

Where I was really impressed was the colors. Not only did they look more vibrant and natural on the C6, demonstrated by some pink flowers in Wicked, but the C6 got rid of the 'green tint' that has been known to plague some LG OLED panels in recent years. This meant pictures looked more accurate overall, resulting in a better viewing experience.

Outside of picture, the C6 comes fitted with the flagship Alpha a11 Gen 3 AI processor, the same used in the flagship LG G6 and a first for the LG C-series. This means performance feels smoother and more responsive, and it benefits from more picture upgrades.

Finally, LG's C-series are among the best gaming TVs and the C6 is no different. It supports 4K 165Hz, full VRR including G-sync and FreeSync, plus Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM across four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's fully kitted out for gaming. Throw in an ultra-low 9.2ms input lag time and you have a superb gaming TV that was a blast to use for gaming during my testing.

Other fantastic Labor Day TV deals

Save $500 LG 55-inch B6E Series OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy LG's 2026 B6E is the budget version of the popular LG B6, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get the 55-inch model for an incredible price of $799.99. The LG B6E is packed with premium features, like LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26 - all for under $800. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and a great choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming. Our only criticism with this model is that it didn't provide a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still an excellent entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes. Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales