Disclaimer Contains spoilers for Alice and Steve season 1

Don't worry Alice and Steve fans, the Hulu (Disney+ internationally) show is not leaving us on a cliffhanger. It's been renewed for another round, so rest assured, we should get some of those burning (no pun intended...) questions answered.

Alice and Steve season 2: key information - Season 2 was confirmed in August 2026

- The core cast are expected to return for season 2

- No trailer yet

- The plot is expected to pick up soon after season 1's dramatic finale

When we last saw everyone, they were in the middle of a chaotic wedding venue fire. In intense scenes, Alice saved Steve and jumped off the roof into a pool with him, with their fates left unknown. Even though Alice was furious that Steve was marrying her daughter, she still risked her life to help save his.

With a finale like that, we should all breathe a sigh of relief that we'll get to see what happens next. And by the sounds of things, we won't be disappointed.

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Speaking of the renewal, Sophie Goodhart, creator and writer, said: “I am so thrilled that Alice and Steve has been given a second season. No one will be prepared for what happens next, especially not Alice and Steve.”

Read on to find out everything we know about Alice and Steve season 2.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Alice and Steve has only just been renewed, so a release date has not yet been confirmed. When I have more information about when it's expected to air on Hulu and Disney+.

The series was well received, with Lee Mason, VP, Scripted, Disney+ EMEA, praising the series after its renewal.” He said: “It’s been fantastic to see the rapturous reactions to ‘Alice and Steve’ from viewers at home. Sophie has created a distinctive and original comedy that is striking a chord and sparking debate with audiences across the country.

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"I’m excited to see what mayhem Sophie and Clerkenwell have in store for our titular characters after that delicious cliffhanger – but we can expect more laughs, betrayal, and bad decisions in season two.”

Alice and Steve season 2 trailer: is there one?

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No, it's too early for a trailer yet, but I'll keep you updated once one is available.

If I had to speculate, the trailer should immediately pick up after the fire, where we can hopefully learn the fates of those caught up in it. I really can't wait, I need to know if everyone made it out alive...

Alice and Steve season 2 cast speculation

Yali Topol Margalith, Nicola Walker and Jermaine Clement are all expected to return. (Image credit: Hulu)

If everyone reprises their roles or survives the fire, we should get the core cast back on our screens in season 2. Should that happen, here's the full line-up we'll expect to see in Alice and Steve season 2.

Nicola Walker as Alice

Jemaine Clement as Steve

Yali Topol Margalith as Izzy, Alice's daughter

Joel Fry as Daniel, Alice's husband

Tyrese Eaton-Dyce as Dom, Alice's son

Marcia Warren as Val, Alice's mother

However, casts can change, so if any of these aren't coming back, I'll update you. Fingers crossed we'll see them all!

Alice and Steve season 2 story synopsis and speculation

What's next for Steve and Izzy? (Image credit: Hulu)

Considering season 1's cliffhanger, it's likely the fire will be a key focus at least for the first episode of season 2. The scene cut to black before we could see if Alice and Steve made it out of the venue alive, so we really need to learn what happened to them.

If that wasn't enough drama, there's so much more. Izzy is pregnant, initially believing it was Steve's. As it happens, the baby's father is her ex, Yannis, but Steve has insisted he still wants to be involved in the child's life. But something tells me it won't quite be this plain sailing, especially if Izzy's ex arrives back on the scene.

We haven't seen Yannis on screen yet, so there's a chance he could become a new, problematic character when season 2 picks up.

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