Alice and Steve season 2: everything we know so far about the Hulu show's return
It's the aftermath of the wedding from hell
Contains spoilers for Alice and Steve season 1
Don't worry Alice and Steve fans, the Hulu (Disney+ internationally) show is not leaving us on a cliffhanger. It's been renewed for another round, so rest assured, we should get some of those burning (no pun intended...) questions answered.
- Season 2 was confirmed in August 2026
- The core cast are expected to return for season 2
- No trailer yet
- The plot is expected to pick up soon after season 1's dramatic finale
When we last saw everyone, they were in the middle of a chaotic wedding venue fire. In intense scenes, Alice saved Steve and jumped off the roof into a pool with him, with their fates left unknown. Even though Alice was furious that Steve was marrying her daughter, she still risked her life to help save his.
With a finale like that, we should all breathe a sigh of relief that we'll get to see what happens next. And by the sounds of things, we won't be disappointed.
Speaking of the renewal, Sophie Goodhart, creator and writer, said: “I am so thrilled that Alice and Steve has been given a second season. No one will be prepared for what happens next, especially not Alice and Steve.”
Read on to find out everything we know about Alice and Steve season 2.
Alice and Steve season 2 release date
Alice and Steve has only just been renewed, so a release date has not yet been confirmed. When I have more information about when it's expected to air on Hulu and Disney+.
The series was well received, with Lee Mason, VP, Scripted, Disney+ EMEA, praising the series after its renewal.” He said: “It’s been fantastic to see the rapturous reactions to ‘Alice and Steve’ from viewers at home. Sophie has created a distinctive and original comedy that is striking a chord and sparking debate with audiences across the country.
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"I’m excited to see what mayhem Sophie and Clerkenwell have in store for our titular characters after that delicious cliffhanger – but we can expect more laughs, betrayal, and bad decisions in season two.”
Alice and Steve season 2 trailer: is there one?
No, it's too early for a trailer yet, but I'll keep you updated once one is available.
If I had to speculate, the trailer should immediately pick up after the fire, where we can hopefully learn the fates of those caught up in it. I really can't wait, I need to know if everyone made it out alive...
Alice and Steve season 2 cast speculation
If everyone reprises their roles or survives the fire, we should get the core cast back on our screens in season 2. Should that happen, here's the full line-up we'll expect to see in Alice and Steve season 2.
- Nicola Walker as Alice
- Jemaine Clement as Steve
- Yali Topol Margalith as Izzy, Alice's daughter
- Joel Fry as Daniel, Alice's husband
- Tyrese Eaton-Dyce as Dom, Alice's son
- Marcia Warren as Val, Alice's mother
However, casts can change, so if any of these aren't coming back, I'll update you. Fingers crossed we'll see them all!
Alice and Steve season 2 story synopsis and speculation
Considering season 1's cliffhanger, it's likely the fire will be a key focus at least for the first episode of season 2. The scene cut to black before we could see if Alice and Steve made it out of the venue alive, so we really need to learn what happened to them.
If that wasn't enough drama, there's so much more. Izzy is pregnant, initially believing it was Steve's. As it happens, the baby's father is her ex, Yannis, but Steve has insisted he still wants to be involved in the child's life. But something tells me it won't quite be this plain sailing, especially if Izzy's ex arrives back on the scene.
We haven't seen Yannis on screen yet, so there's a chance he could become a new, problematic character when season 2 picks up.
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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