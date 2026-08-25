The Shards episodes 6 and 7 are streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally soon, and you won't want to miss them.

This is our second double bill, after the dramatic ending last episode that saw Rhonda arrive on the scene alive, and Cha Cha found dead in the bathroom of a television set. Moments like these are why I gave the show such a great rating in my The Shards review.

So far, Rhonda is the only kidnapped teen The Trawler kept alive, but nobody knows why, so hopefully this week's double bill will answer some big questions.

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Here's what you need to know about the dual release of The Shards episodes 6 and 7.

What time can I watch The Shards episodes 6 and 7 on Hulu?

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, The Shards episodes 6 and 7 will drop on Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.

US – Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Thursday, August 27 at 2am BST

– Thursday, August 27 at 2am BST India – Thursday, August 27 at 6:30am IST

– Thursday, August 27 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Thursday, August 27 at 9am SGT

– Thursday, August 27 at 9am SGT Australia – Thursday, August 27 at 11am AEDT

– Thursday, August 27 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Thursday, August 27 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of The Shards come out?

(Image credit: Hulu)

This is our last double-bill of the series as we build towards the thrilling finale on September 9.

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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.

The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, August 26 The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, August 26 The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, September 2 The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9

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