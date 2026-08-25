What is the release date for The Shards episodes 6 and 7 on Hulu and Disney+?
Another double bill is on the way
The Shards episodes 6 and 7 are streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally soon, and you won't want to miss them.
This is our second double bill, after the dramatic ending last episode that saw Rhonda arrive on the scene alive, and Cha Cha found dead in the bathroom of a television set. Moments like these are why I gave the show such a great rating in my The Shards review.
So far, Rhonda is the only kidnapped teen The Trawler kept alive, but nobody knows why, so hopefully this week's double bill will answer some big questions.
Here's what you need to know about the dual release of The Shards episodes 6 and 7.
What time can I watch The Shards episodes 6 and 7 on Hulu?
For US viewers, The Shards episodes 6 and 7 will drop on Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.
- US – Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Wednesday, August 26 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Thursday, August 27 at 2am BST
- India – Thursday, August 27 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Thursday, August 27 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Thursday, August 27 at 11am AEDT
- New Zealand – Thursday, August 27 at 12pm NZDT
When do new episodes of The Shards come out?
This is our last double-bill of the series as we build towards the thrilling finale on September 9.
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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.
- The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Wednesday, August 26
- The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Wednesday, August 26
- The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2
- The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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