HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 300 Charge

The feature phone can double up as a power bank

There's also a microSD slot and headphone jack

The Nokia brand lives on, under the stewardship of HMD Global, and following on from four feature phones that debuted in July complete with AI buttons, we now have the Nokia 300 Charge — a handset that's a little different from the norm.

As you can see from the official site (via Notebookcheck), the phone comes with a power bank mode that lets you charge up other gadgets at 10W via the USB-C port on the side. Maybe you could use it to recharge your headphones, or a secondary phone.

While the 3,700 mAh battery in the Nokia 300 Charge isn't huge by power bank standards, it's almost enough to give an Apple iPhone 17 Pro a full charge. It's also a pretty massive capacity for a feature phone, and Nokia says you can get up to 37 hours of talk time and over 40 days of standby time on this device.

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Also worth noting is the "high-power" LED flashlight that sits on the top of the device, which is apparently 4x brighter than the one on the Nokia 105. It could well prove handy for finding your way around after dark.

Dimensions, specs, and price

The Nokia 300 Charge can double as a power bank (Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia lists this as being available in green and sandstone, though there's also a black colorway visible on the website. Measuring 136.55 mm x 55 mm x 14.94 mm (5.4 inches x 2.2 inches x 0.59 inches), it tips the scales at 138 grams (0.3 pounds).

The Nokia 300 Charge comes running a 2.4-inch screen with a QVGA resolution and a QVGA camera on the back (though specific resolutions and megapixels aren't listed). A Unisoc SC6531E chipset is paired with 4MB of RAM, and there's 4MB of internal storage.

Retro phone fans will be pleased to know there's a microSD card slot, which lets you expand the storage up to 32GB. There's even a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack for listening to your tunes — though no support for Spotify, obviously. The standard Nokia S30+​ software runs everything on board.

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As yet, there's no international pricing for the phone, though it does appear on the global website for HMD. In the Philippines, the handset is available for 1,990 pesos (roughly $32 / £24 / AU$45 with a direct currency conversation).

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