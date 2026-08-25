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Garmin event live: get the coverage from Garmin's 'Play Harder' YouTube broadcast, possible Fenix 9 announcements & more

Will the Fenix 9 drop today?

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By
Last updated
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro
(Image credit: © Future / Matt Ray)

It's Garmin launch day! Following Garmin's surprise stealth scheduling of a live YouTube event (which it's calling on X a "groundbreaking launch event") details are scarce, but there's one thing we know for sure: we'll find out today. It's likely to be an addition to the best Garmin watches range — and the smart money is on the hotly-anticipated Fenix 9.

Garmin's 'Play Harder' event will air on YouTube at 4am PT and 7am ET in the US, 12pm BST in the UK, and 9pm AEST in Australia. Stay tuned to TechRadar for all the coverage as it happens, along with rumors before and reactions after the broadcast drops.

Garmin Event | Play Harder - YouTube Garmin Event | Play Harder - YouTube
Watch On

"Get ready to Play Harder"

Garmin

(Image credit: Future)

On the Garmin website, the announcement page reads:

"Your playground is calling. Now’s the time to answer. Set a reminder below to join us at 12 p.m. on 25 August, 2026 for a groundbreaking launch event on YouTube Premiere."

12pm BST, of course, is 4:00am Pacific Time (sorry) or 7:00am Eastern Time in America. For Australian watchers, it's a more reasonable 9:00pm AEST.

What could this mean? I imagine it's something about the great outdoors being your playground, and technology to enable that.

The picture of a trail runner wearing a hydration vest, on the other hand, suggests it's going to be an adventure watch with sporty and navigation capabilities. Hmm...

Welcome to our Garmin liveblog

Hello, Matt Evans (TechRadar's Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor) here! I'm on hand to see you through until today's Garmin live event in a few hours' time.

We're all expecting the Garmin Fenix 9 to debut, but really, anything could be on the table, from Edge cycling computers to InReach communicators.

However, I've been writing about and covering Garmin for years, and this is the first big YouTube live event product launch I've seen from the popular watch brand, so we're expecting a high-profile unveiling.

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