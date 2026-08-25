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"Get ready to Play Harder"

(Image credit: Future)

On the Garmin website, the announcement page reads:

"Your playground is calling. Now’s the time to answer. Set a reminder below to join us at 12 p.m. on 25 August, 2026 for a groundbreaking launch event on YouTube Premiere."

12pm BST, of course, is 4:00am Pacific Time (sorry) or 7:00am Eastern Time in America. For Australian watchers, it's a more reasonable 9:00pm AEST.

What could this mean? I imagine it's something about the great outdoors being your playground, and technology to enable that.

The picture of a trail runner wearing a hydration vest, on the other hand, suggests it's going to be an adventure watch with sporty and navigation capabilities. Hmm...