Salesforce AI agent platform hasn't delivered meaningful growth two years after launch, customers report finds

Agentforce is now worth around $1.2 billion annually, and climbing

Customers aren't so sure about their data readiness and agentic maturity

Many AI projects could be cancelled as users experiment with use cases

Even though Salesforce says its Agentforce business has reached a staggering $1.2 billion in annual recurring revenue, a new report has revealed that partners aren't actually seeing that same surge in revenue.

While the company may be bringing in plenty of revenue from pilots and trials, it seems that customers are yet to see the meaningful results they were hoping for, holding them back from large-scale deployments.

A new TD Cowen report (via The Register) backs this up, uncovering customer dissatisfaction, particularly around data readiness and agent maturity.

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Agentforce isn't delivering... yet

According to the survey, 11% of partners hadn't see much immediate interest, with more than half (56%) anticipating upcoming interest but acknowledging that customers need time for initiatives to mature. Only one-third said there was strong interest in Agentforce at this moment in time.

The report also uncovered a 10pp drop in Salesforce partners meeting or beating commercial targets, at 33% this quarter compared with 43% last quarter, with TD Cowen describing adoption as "subdued."

This latest report reflects similar findings from an earlier KeyBanc Capital Markets study (via The Register), where analysts found that customer data still isn't good enough to fully benefit from agentic AI. Around two years after Agentforce was introduced, customers are also dissatisfied with the product's maturity itself.

More broadly, though, it could just be a sign of the broader landscape rather than an Agentforce problem. Last year, Gartner predicted that more than two in five AI projects would be cancelled by the end of 2027 due to factors like "unclear business value" – in other words, this expensive and senseless period of experimentation is just a natural part of the process as users find their feet and reveal the true use cases.

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Salesforce is still filled with optimism after transitioning to become an AI-first company – after an "outstanding" quarter, CEO Marc Benioff described agentic AI as "the biggest growth opportunity for [the company's] customers."

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