Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff extols effects of AI at work once again

Benioff hails efficiency gains, but also cost savings of using AI

Having AI agents and humans working together can take your company to the next level, Benioff says

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has spoken out again on his vision of the future of AI in software, predicting that the technology will bring forward huge boosts in productivity and efficiency.

Speaking on the All-In podcast, Benioff was unsurprisingly effusive in his praise of AI, particularly when combined with human workers, noting, "Everything's gonna be cheaper to make, it's more efficient."

"I can do things that I just could not do before," he added. "I can go faster than ever before. I can implement my software and sell it at the same time. I can break through obstacles that I've had because I have coding agents and humans working together."

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"Unpredecented" effect

Continuing on, Benioff noted that customers would see significant benefits from choosing Salesforce's AI-boosted tools and services, from CRM to Slack.

"What I can do for our customers is unprecedented; it's impossible to describe what we're gonna be able to do for customers. It's gonna be awesome," Benioff noted.

Benioff's bullish approach isn't too surprising, as he has been at the forefront of the fightback against the so-called "SaaSpocalypse" caused by the influx of AI into workplace software.

In February 2026, Benioff noted how AI is actually making Salesforce's platform more valuable by acting as an operating system for AI agents - showing how the technology isn't killing software as the term suggests – merely rewriting it, much like it's rewriting job roles.

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"We’ve rebuilt Salesforce to become the operating system for the Agentic Enterprise, bringing humans and agents together on one trusted platform," Benioff said at the time.

The theme of the "agentic enterprise" was announced by Benioff at the company's Dreamforce 2025 event in October of that year, marking a new focus for its AI efforts.

"We want to connect with our customers in a brand new way...the rate and growth of innovation has been awesome," Benioff noted in his keynote at the event.

With Dreamforce 2026 only a few months away, it will be interesting to see how Salesforce positions itself again, with the effects of AI growing stronger every day.

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