Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has outlined his view of the future of AI at the company, offering six "key truths" concerning what the technology can, and will do.

Laid out in a blog post accompanying his annual letter to company shareholders, Jassy shared his thoughts on what Amazon's role in the AI-powered future will be.

"No doubt, AI will fundamentally alter the customer experience. But it has also given rise to much debate," the blog post noted - so what else does Jassy have to say?

Article continues below

"We have never seen a technology more quickly adopted than AI"

Well, to begin - Jassy certainly doesn't believe the hype around AI is being blown out of proportion.

"Every customer experience will be reinvented by AI, and there will be a slew of new experiences only possible because of AI," he notes.

"I’ve followed the public debate on whether this technology is over-hyped, whether we’re in “a bubble,” and if the margins and ROIC will be appealing. My strong conviction, at least for Amazon, is that the answers are no, no, and yes."

Jassy goes on to state, "we have never seen a technology more quickly adopted than AI", giving the example of ChatGPT's rapid growth after the last few years, and likening it to Edison's launch of the first commercial power station in 1882, and the unseen potential this had to everyday consumers.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"AI may have comparable impact," Jassy says. "The difference is that electricity took 40 years to get where it was going. AI appears to be moving ten times faster."

"Amazon is smack in the middle of this land rush"

Luckily, Amazon (mainly through AWS) is well set to provide your business with everything you need to adopt AI.

Jassy notes the astounding growth and success of AWS, which he claims now has an AI revenue run rate of over $15 billion in Q1 2026 (nearly 260 times larger than AWS was at the same point in its lifespan)- and this is growing "rapidly".