'It's kind of humbling to come back to a project after all these years, to know that the fans love the game and they love the character so much' — Edward Kenway's actor speaks about revisiting the character for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
Matt Ryan would occasionally replay the original game and listen to sea shanties
- Matt Ryan says revisiting Assassin's Creed Black Flag's Edward Kenway is "like wearing a jacket from an old friend"
- The actor recorded new voice lines and motion capture for additional story content
- He says he had to make "slight adjustments" because his voice sounds different from 14 years ago
Matt Ryan, the actor behind Assassin's Creed Black Flag's Edward Kenway, has discussed revisiting the character years later in the upcoming remake, calling the process "like wearing a jacket from an old friend."
Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at an Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced preview event in Paris, Ryan said slipping back into the role of Kenway was like "wearing a glove," and when he knew he had to get back into character he thought he'd simply replay the game.
"Up until recently, I'd still play it anyway, but I wouldn't really do many missions or anything," he said. "I just took a ship for a sail, listened to a sea shanty, went for a swim. So I was like, 'Okay, well, I have to play the game even more'."
Black Flag Resynced, while also being a full remaster of the original 2013 game featuring improved graphics, modernized controls, and revamped stealth missions, will also introduce brand new story content for several characters.
Ryan confirmed that he was once again in the recording booth and on set filming motion capture and said Kenway "jumped off the page" and was a "real joy to play."
"It's kind of humbling to come back to a project after all these years, to know that the fans love the game and they love the character so much. So, you know, that's a real lovely thing," Ryan said.
The actor goes on to discuss the actual process of recording lines, revealing that "slight adjustments" had to be made because his voice now sounds a bit lower than it did almost 14 years ago.
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Nevertheless, Ryan described getting back into the swing of things, like listening to Shakespeare.
"If you haven't seen a Shakespeare play for ages, but you listen to it a little bit, and you can hear it more, or it's like rap music, right? You tune into it," he explained.
"So once you tune into that, then you're playing, you know, and then there's always just that little step up to, kind of tune back in. But once you do, it's like wearing a jacket from an old friend."
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to launch on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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