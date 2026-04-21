'We know you know' — Ubisoft officially announces Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which will receive a 'dedicated' worldwide reveal showcase this week

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Assassin&#039;s Creed IV Black Flag&#039;s Edward Kenway walking on a beach with two swords and a pirate ship in the background.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)