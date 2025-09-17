Assassin's Creed: Black Flag is reportedly getting a remake, but it's not been announced yet

A new report suggests the game will remove the original's modern-day plotlines

The game could launch in 2026

The Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake could be one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming (having originally leaked years ago), and a new leak has made it sound more divisive than we perhaps anticipated - if it's true, of course.

That’s because rumors are swirling that the original game’s modern-day sections, which saw players explore Abstergo Entertainment’s offices, will be cut from the long-in-development remake.

The report comes from French site Jeuxvideo , which suggests the game (which is expected to launch in 2026) will jettison those elements and focus solely on Edward Kenway’s story in the Golden Age of Piracy.

Instead of tooling around the in-universe game dev studio, Ubisoft has reportedly added more pirate-flavored content, but fans aren’t entirely positive on the change - as seen in the Reddit thread below.

While some suggest that the modern-day continuity is askew now with the sheer volume of layers added on in the years since, others are concerned that the original will lose some of its identity.

"I hope it's not true that they removed the modern-day sections," one user commented.

"Without the modern-day storyline and ancient aliens sci-fi stuff, modern AC games are just Witcher 3 clones with stealth mechanics."

Another bemoaned the cutting of the modern-day storylines, saying, "It's honestly one of my favorite parts and that stems from the earlier games,” while adding their disappointment that it’s been pushed to the background in Valhalla and Shadows.

Personally, I’d say Black Flag was the last game in the series where I could hand-on-heart say I was following and engaged in the modern-day plot, so while I appreciate the concern, I’m hardly devastated to see it go.

Still, after the (overblown) controversy around Assassin’s Creed Shadows (which was excellent, by the way), it’ll no doubt feel like major changes to a beloved entry like this will also make it divisive.

Jeuxvideo has also suggested that the game will feature systems more in line with recent, RPG-flavored entries of the series, such as loot with stats, and no loading screens when moving between your ship and land. The game is also tipped for early 2026, so we’ll likely hear more very soon - if not from Ubisoft, then someone else connected with the project.

Back in July, we reported that Matt Ryan, the actor who voices protagonist Edward Kenway, dropped a pretty major hint about a remake.

"Have you beaten the game?" Ryan asked a fan, before adding, "Well, you might have to beat it again." When the fan asked about whether they should replay the whole series, Ryan winked, saying, "Well, especially this one. There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything."