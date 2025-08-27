Fortnite Dino Megazord release date and what to expect from the new Power Rangers skin

A Fortnite Megazord skin is set to launch next month, adding in the iconic Power Rangers battle robot, as well as additional items to earn. This all ties in with the ongoing Power Rangers collaboration as part of Chapter 6 Season 4 (Shock 'N Awesome).

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Dino Megazord skin, including when it's coming to the game and details on how to unlock it once it's here. As new info is revealed closer to launch, we'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Megazord skin will release on September 16, 2025. This can be seen in the in-game calendar that's on the main menu screen before loading into a match. Battle Pass owners will be able to complete Quests to unlock the Dino Megazord skin and associated cosmetics. The Megazord Quests will be available to progress until November 1, 2025.

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock 'N Awesome | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

How to unlock the Fortnite Megazord skin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll be able to start completing Quests on September 16, 2025 that progress towards the Fortnite Dino Megazord skin. As with previous special skins like Superman, earning XP will slowly unlock more and more rewards. We'll have to wait until closer to launch to know exactly what these quests are, but expect them to revolve around Power Rangers items, weapons and NPCs.

