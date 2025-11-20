Fortnite Zero Hour live event start date and time – what you need to know about the Chapter finale event
Make sure you don't miss this one
A Fortnite Chapter finale live event called Zero Hour has been revealed. It'll lead into Chapter 7, and the teaser trailer shows a huge gathering of some of the most iconic tie-ins Fortnite has ever seen.
Strap in, this one is set to be a big one.
We're nearing the end of Fortnite Chapter 6, with The Simpsons set to round out the final season. So far, Epic Games has revealed a fair bit about Chapter 7, and the Zero Hour event that'll lead into it. There's a trailer, and some excellent teases on what players can expect from the finale's epic showdown. It's regular live switchovers like these that have kept Fortnite ranked highly on our list of the best crossplay games to play in 2025.
Here's the Fortnite Zero Hour live event start date and time, as well as info on when to join early to make sure you get in on the day. As new details on the finale are shared, I'll be sure to update this page.
Fortnite Zero Hour live event start date and time
The Fortnite Zero Hour live event starts on November 29 at the times below:
- East Coast (US): 2PM ET
- West Coast (US): 11AM PT
- United Kingdom: 7PM GMT
- Central Europe: 8PM CET
- Australia (Sydney): 6AM AEDT (November 30)
- Japan (Tokyo): 4AM JST (November 30)
We'll likely hear more about matchmaking later this week, but Epic Games has already revealed that doors open at the times below:
- East Coast (US): 1:20PM ET
- West Coast (US): 10:20AM PT
- United Kingdom: 6:20PM GMT
- Central Europe: 7:20PM CET
- Australia (Sydney): 5:20AM AEDT (November 30)
- Japan (Tokyo): 3:20AM JST (November 30)
What do we know about the Fortnite Zero Hour live event?
Epic Games is yet to reveal the full details on the upcoming Fortnite Zero Hour live event.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We do have a trailer, which can be viewed above, and it shows all of the biggest Chapter 6 collaborations teaming up against a gigantic foe. There's a giant Homer Simpson, alongside Godzilla and King Kong. The kraken enemy appears to be back, having featured in the last two live events.
The trailer description reads: "Legends assemble in the final endgame to save reality. The fight begins in Fortnite Zero Hour".
One of the new characters that appears in Zero Hour is The Bride from Kill Bill. This has been confirmed as one of the first collaborations for Chapter 7, so we'll have to see how the sword-wielding warrior plays into the events of the Chapter finale event.
What is Fortnite Chapter finale Zero Hour?
Fortnite Chapter finale Zero Hour is the name of an upcoming live event.
Live events tend to happen at the end of season's, and in the case of Zero Hour, the event will usher in a whole new Chapter. Chapter 7 will begin following downtime once Zero Hour concludes. You'll want to log into Fortnite at the times specified above, and get into the bespoke matchmaking playlist. These tend to be very busy, with long wait times, so the earlier the better.
Once Zero Hour kicks off, you and your squad will fight alongside others in a scripted gameplay and cinematic sequence. We'll likely get to see some of Chapter 7, before the servers turn off for downtime. Generally, there's only one chance to catch the live event, so be sure to make time on the day, or follow along live as I cover it as part of an upcoming liveblog.
In the meantime, check out our recommendations for the best mobile controllers for all budgets, below.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best mobile controllers
1. Best overall:
Backbone One 2nd Gen
2. Best budget:
GameSir X2s Type-C
3. Best premium:
Razer Kishi Ultra
4. Best for Call of Duty: Mobile:
Asus ROG Tessen
5. Best Bluetooth
Turtle Beach Atom
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.