Fortnite Zero Hour live event start date and time – what you need to know about the Chapter finale event

A Fortnite Chapter finale live event called Zero Hour has been revealed. It'll lead into Chapter 7, and the teaser trailer shows a huge gathering of some of the most iconic tie-ins Fortnite has ever seen.

Strap in, this one is set to be a big one.

We're nearing the end of Fortnite Chapter 6, with The Simpsons set to round out the final season. So far, Epic Games has revealed a fair bit about Chapter 7, and the Zero Hour event that'll lead into it. There's a trailer, and some excellent teases on what players can expect from the finale's epic showdown. It's regular live switchovers like these that have kept Fortnite ranked highly on our list of the best crossplay games to play in 2025.

Here's the Fortnite Zero Hour live event start date and time, as well as info on when to join early to make sure you get in on the day. As new details on the finale are shared, I'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Zero Hour live event starts on November 29 at the times below:

East Coast (US): 2PM ET

2PM ET West Coast (US): 11AM PT

11AM PT United Kingdom: 7PM GMT

7PM GMT Central Europe: 8PM CET

8PM CET Australia (Sydney): 6AM AEDT (November 30)

6AM AEDT (November 30) Japan (Tokyo): 4AM JST (November 30)

We'll likely hear more about matchmaking later this week, but Epic Games has already revealed that doors open at the times below:

East Coast (US): 1:20PM ET

1:20PM ET West Coast (US): 10:20AM PT

10:20AM PT United Kingdom: 6:20PM GMT

6:20PM GMT Central Europe: 7:20PM CET

7:20PM CET Australia (Sydney): 5:20AM AEDT (November 30)

5:20AM AEDT (November 30) Japan (Tokyo): 3:20AM JST (November 30)

What do we know about the Fortnite Zero Hour live event?

Fortnite - Chapter 6 Finale Live Event Teaser Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Epic Games is yet to reveal the full details on the upcoming Fortnite Zero Hour live event.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We do have a trailer, which can be viewed above, and it shows all of the biggest Chapter 6 collaborations teaming up against a gigantic foe. There's a giant Homer Simpson, alongside Godzilla and King Kong. The kraken enemy appears to be back, having featured in the last two live events.

The trailer description reads: "Legends assemble in the final endgame to save reality. The fight begins in Fortnite Zero Hour".

One of the new characters that appears in Zero Hour is The Bride from Kill Bill. This has been confirmed as one of the first collaborations for Chapter 7, so we'll have to see how the sword-wielding warrior plays into the events of the Chapter finale event.

What is Fortnite Chapter finale Zero Hour?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter finale Zero Hour is the name of an upcoming live event.

Live events tend to happen at the end of season's, and in the case of Zero Hour, the event will usher in a whole new Chapter. Chapter 7 will begin following downtime once Zero Hour concludes. You'll want to log into Fortnite at the times specified above, and get into the bespoke matchmaking playlist. These tend to be very busy, with long wait times, so the earlier the better.

Once Zero Hour kicks off, you and your squad will fight alongside others in a scripted gameplay and cinematic sequence. We'll likely get to see some of Chapter 7, before the servers turn off for downtime. Generally, there's only one chance to catch the live event, so be sure to make time on the day, or follow along live as I cover it as part of an upcoming liveblog.

In the meantime, check out our recommendations for the best mobile controllers for all budgets, below.