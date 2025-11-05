Fortnite creators receive Chapter 7 teaser that hints at a US setting, and possibly a Kill Bill collaboration
Anyone remember their Geography lessons?
- Fortnite Chapter 7 is set to launch at the end of November
- Creators have received a cryptic tease from Epic Games featuring a set of co-ordinates
- These point to Hollywood in North America, and fans think there might be a Kill Bill tie-in
Fortnite Chapter 7 has started to be teased, with a handful of creators having received a cryptic teaser containing a set of co-ordinates, as well as the letters "Q&U".
As revealed by @NickEh30 on X, the top Fortnite creator received an official Chapter 7 teaser, which you can view via this unlisted YouTube link. The short transmission mentions Zero Hour, Chapter 7, and Fortnite After Dark With Q&U.
Fortnite sent me a teaser... pic.twitter.com/6frt4BFHyGNovember 3, 2025
The co-ordinates in the teaser (34.134117 N, 118.321495 W) correspond to Los Angeles and more specifically, Hollywood. I've verified these co-ordinates using a latitude and longitude map, and it does indeed look like Fortnite's next Chapter will be based on the United States, specifically the West Coast. Now onto that "Q&U" mention.
As spotted by Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR on X, Q&U is what Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman credited themselves for Kill Bill. Given that a re-release of Kill Bill Vol 1 and Vol 2, combined as Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, is set to arrive in theaters on December 5, it would all tie in very nicely with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7, and the teased Hollywood setting. We'll have to wait and see whether these rumors line up with the eventual reveal of Chapter 7.
Fortnite The Simpsons is set to end on November 29, the same day there's going to be a live event ushering in whatever comes next.
For more, check out our guide for Fortnite's next season release date and what to expect from Chapter 7, including map changes, new skins, and upcoming updates.
