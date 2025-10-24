Leaks have emerged for a rumored Fortnite x The Simpsons collaboration

Full promotional art has been shared on X, showing Homer Simpson, a new Peely variant, and other new skins

So far, Epic Games has yet to reveal anything official, but the current season is set to end on November 1

Fortnite is rumored to be getting a month-long collaboration mini-season with The Simpsons. If these leaks are to be believed, the month-long mini season will run in November, with a Springfield-themed map makeover.

Leaks have been emerging for a couple of weeks now, but on October 24, 2025, a full Fortnite HD key art image was shared by leaker @blortzen on X. This shows off Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson, a Blinky Fishstick variant, a Peely variant, Ned Flanders, Bart, and Lisa running rampage through Springfield-themed POIs (points of interest). This leak has been shared by top Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR on X, adding further weight to the image's authenticity:

SIMPSONS BATTLE PASS LINEUP- Homer Simpson - Marge Simpson - Peely Remix- Fishsticks Remix- Ned Flanders(via @blortzen & @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/5KyOYOWGAcOctober 23, 2025

Another prominent leaker @HYPEX shared an alleged screenshot of the new map for the rumored mini-season. This originally came from @Jorge_Most on X.

Of course, these images haven't been officially confirmed by Epic Games, so until we can verify their authenticity, treat them as rumors. In general, both @HYPEX and @ShinaaBR have been consistently reliable with pre-season leaks, having recently revealed the Fortnitemares 2025 content before Epic Games did.

I'm extremely excited by the prospect of an entire The Simpsons-themed mini-season. There are just so many skins they could add. Personally, I'm hoping for Hans Moleman. If the leaks are to be believed, we'll see a total map makeover, featuring iconic Springfield locations.

It's been a while since we got a full The Simpsons video game, so I'm hoping this season scratches that Hit 'n' Run itch. I am a bit worried about just how much money I'm prepared to fork over for The Simpsons skins and other cosmetics, but hopefully, there will be some savings to be had via a Battle Pass. For everything officially confirmed for the future of Fortnite, visit our next season of Fortnite guide.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.