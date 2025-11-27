Marvel Rivals is getting a Black Friday sale from November 28 to December 2

The sale will offer a 20% discount on select items in the in-game store

Every purchase comes with a free discount coupon, which can be used on another purchase for a bigger discount

Marvel Rivals is celebrating its first anniversary, and to add to the festivities, NetEase Games has announced the game's first-ever Black Friday sale.

The hero shooter's anniversary update is officially live ahead of Rivals Day on December 6, adding new character costumes, a limited-time 18 VS. 18 Annihilation mode, and additional login Unit rewards that players can claim across seven days.

What's more, starting November 28 through to December 2, players will be able to save money and Units thanks to the game's Black Friday Blowout, which offers an initial 20% discount on select items in the in-game store, including costumes, accessories, and special items.

"Our first Black Friday sale is here! Score an initial 20% off select items. Every eligible purchase earns you a discount coupon. Use your coupon and get another that offers a bigger discount than the last. Stack those savings like Infinity Stones!" NetEase Games explained.

"Eligible Items: All Season 3 and earlier items that are available to purchase."

The discount and subsequent coupon codes on additional items also apply to the game's gifting system, which means players will be able to treat their Marvel Rivals buddies this holiday season, too.

We can't be sure which costumes will be on sale just yet, but from the teaser image NetEase Games shared, we know the Scarlet Witch - Phoenix Chaos, Doctor Strange - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jeff the Land-Shark - Sunshine Land Shark bundles will be on offer.

We also know that no costumes or accessories from Season 4 and Season 5 will be discounted.

For more, check out our Marvel Rivals season guide for everything you need to know, from roadmap details, release times for Season 5.5, and upcoming heroes, like Rogue.

