Marvel Rivals' latest patch is here, adding a new event

Voyage to Astonish plays out like a board game, with rewards to earn on prize squares

Blade Knight skin can be earned upon completion, and it's essentially Blade wearing Moon Knight's cape, which is obviously awesome

Marvel Rivals has received a Halloween update today (October 23), adding in the Voyage to Astonish event, as well as the brand new Zombie Mode.

As usual, there's a free track and a premium track that players can work through for the event, each granting different rewards. The Blade Knight costume is on the free track, and you'll just need to play the game and move around the event board to gain progress towards unlocking it.

The Peni Parker Floral Frights costume is on the premium track, giving Peni and her robotic companion a Day of the Dead-themed makeover. This comes with a new MVP screen that gives the SP/dr suit a guitar, and who doesn't want that!

This all arrives alongside the Marvel Rivals Zombie Mode, which is the very first PvE (player versus environment) mode to come to the game. All of this ties into the spooky season, with Halloween skins for Jeff the Land Shark and Namor planned for release tomorrow (October 24) as well.

You can check out the full patch notes for today's update over on the Marvel Rivals blog. There's been some adjustments to Heroes recently, so make sure to read up before the next season of Marvel Rivals arrives in November.

