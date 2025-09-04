Marvel Rivals Season 4 arrives on September 12

The PS4 port will also release the same day

The new season will add two new heroes, Angela and Daredevil

NetEase has released the first trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 4, confirming the addition of two new heroes and a PlayStation 4 port release date.

The free-to-play online hero shooter is currently in the middle of Season 3.5, but the latest cinematic trailer has confirmed that Season 4: Heart of the Dragon will officially begin on September 12, the same date that the game will finally come to PS4 after weeks of rumors.

We also have confirmation that the next two heroes to be added to the roster will be the Asgardian, Angela, and the devil of Hell's Kitchen, Daredevil. The explosive trailer shows the pair duking it out, offering us our first look at their costumes and a teaser for their respective abilities following several leaks.

"The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven," the season's trailer description reads. "After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An'Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid."

Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon Official Trailer | Clashes unfold Sept 12, 2025 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

"But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves.

"Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon… or will Doom claim its power?"

Season 4 is just one week away, but NetEase Games has yet to release any footage of the game running on PS4. While there's no gameplay of Daredevil and Angela in action, we do know that the Asgardian will be a Vanguard, with fans theorising that Daredevil will be a Duelist.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 ends on September 12 at 5AM EDT / 2AM PDT / 10AM BST, for a few hours of downtime before the launch Season 4.