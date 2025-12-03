It's been a couple of days since the end of Cyber Monday brought this year's deals season to a close, but it seems some brands haven't quite got the memo. That includes Nacon, which is currently hosting massive savings for two of its best controllers in the UK.

Right now, the best price for the PS5-compatible Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is £139 (was £199.99) at Currys. Meanwhile, the Xbox adjacent Revolution X Unlimited is available for £154.99 (was £179.99) at Argos. Retailers seem to have different ideas as to what the RRP of each controller is, so I've listed their original RRPs as outlined by Nacon at launch.

Deals for the controllers aren't as impressive on the US side, with no discount for the Revolution X Unlimited at present. However, US shoppers can gran the Revolution 5 Pro for $165 (was $199.99) at Amazon currently.

Save 14% Nacon Revolution X Unlimited: was £179.99 now £154.99 at Argos This is the best price we've seen to date for the Revolution X Unlimited. Technically an improvement over the 5 Pro (albeit without PlayStation compatibility), expect all the same features here with the addition of a handy LCD screen for quick controller customization. Oh, and you're getting a charging dock, too! Price check: Currys - £154.99

Nacon's premium controllers are among the best for their respective consoles. The Revolution 5 Pro boasts several improvements over the DualSense Edge, including Hall effect sticks and a range of swappable modules. It's an excellent choice for the best fighting games in that regard, and I've personally used it for titles like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.

The Revolution X Unlimited is easily one of the best Xbox controllers. While not compatible with PS5, it is an improvement over the Revolution 5 Pro. It has all the same features as its PlayStation counterpart, with the addition of a super handy LCD display that you can use for quick customization. That includes button mapping, lighting profiles, mic and headset adjustments, and more.

Oh, and yes, both controllers are also compatible with PC in addition to their targeted consoles.

