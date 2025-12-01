PS5 Pro deals and discounts have been excellent this Black Friday, but it looks like they are set to continue for Cyber Monday, with retailers in both the US and UK offering record-low prices on the premium console. And the UK price has dropped even further since Black Friday.
In the US, Amazon has the lowest price for the PS5 Pro - by a single cent, I know - with the console coming crashing down to just $648.99 (was $749.99).
However, in the UK, we have seen a further drop since Black Friday at EE on the PS5 Pro. You can currently pick up the PS5 Pro - a seven-hundred-quid console - for just £565 at EE right now. A huge £135 discount off the console's list price. If you're in the UK, now really might be the time to strike, as I'm seeing multiple retailers put the price back up now.
These are some of hte best PS5 Cyber Monday deals we've seen, and some of the best discounts on the Pro ever, so don't hang about!
Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 Pro deals
Amazon US has the best price on the PS5 Pro - by a single cent. This is a huge deal anyway, and represents the best opportunity to upgrade or jump in with both feet into the PS5.
Price check: Walmart - $649 | Best Buy - $649.99 | Target - $649.99 | PS Direct - $649 | GameStop - $649.99
The PS5 Pro has dropped even further for Cyber Monday at EE than it did for Black Friday and we are once again breaking brand new low-price territory for the PS5 Pro in the UK.
Price check: Argos - £569.99 | Currys - £599 | John Lewis - £569.99 | Amazon - £569.99 (out of stock) | ShopTo - £609.85 | PS Direct - £699.99 | Very - £689 | The Game Collection - £679.95
If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below, wherever you are in the world.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
