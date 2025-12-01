Jump to:

Cyber Monday 2025: These PS5 Pro deals mean it doesn't matter if you missed Black Friday

There's still time to upgrade!

The PS5 Pro box on a pink background with white price cut text
(Image credit: Future/Sony)
PS5 Pro deals and discounts have been excellent this Black Friday, but it looks like they are set to continue for Cyber Monday, with retailers in both the US and UK offering record-low prices on the premium console. And the UK price has dropped even further since Black Friday.

However, in the UK, we have seen a further drop since Black Friday at EE on the PS5 Pro. You can currently pick up the PS5 Pro - a seven-hundred-quid console - for just £565 at EE right now. A huge £135 discount off the console's list price. If you're in the UK, now really might be the time to strike, as I'm seeing multiple retailers put the price back up now.

Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 Pro deals

PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro: was $749 now $648.99 at Amazon

Amazon US has the best price on the PS5 Pro - by a single cent. This is a huge deal anyway, and represents the best opportunity to upgrade or jump in with both feet into the PS5.

Price check: Walmart - $649 | Best Buy - $649.99 | Target - $649.99 | PS Direct - $649 | GameStop - $649.99

PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro: was £695 now £565 at EE Tech & Gaming

The PS5 Pro has dropped even further for Cyber Monday at EE than it did for Black Friday and we are once again breaking brand new low-price territory for the PS5 Pro in the UK.

Price check: Argos - £569.99 | Currys - £599 | John Lewis - £569.99 | Amazon - £569.99 (out of stock) | ShopTo - £609.85 | PS Direct - £699.99 | Very - £689 | The Game Collection - £679.95

If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below, wherever you are in the world.

