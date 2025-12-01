PS5 Pro deals and discounts have been excellent this Black Friday, but it looks like they are set to continue for Cyber Monday, with retailers in both the US and UK offering record-low prices on the premium console. And the UK price has dropped even further since Black Friday.

• Shop Amazon's full Cyber Monday sale

In the US, Amazon has the lowest price for the PS5 Pro - by a single cent, I know - with the console coming crashing down to just $648.99 (was $749.99).

However, in the UK, we have seen a further drop since Black Friday at EE on the PS5 Pro. You can currently pick up the PS5 Pro - a seven-hundred-quid console - for just £565 at EE right now. A huge £135 discount off the console's list price. If you're in the UK, now really might be the time to strike, as I'm seeing multiple retailers put the price back up now.

These are some of hte best PS5 Cyber Monday deals we've seen, and some of the best discounts on the Pro ever, so don't hang about!

• Shop EE's full Cyber Monday sale

Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 Pro deals

If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro below, wherever you are in the world.

Shop more Cyber Monday deals in the US

Shop more of today's best Cyber Monday sales in the UK