GTA 6 leak supposedly from former Rockstar animator gives us fresh morsels of gameplay footage

There's been another leak for Grand Theft Auto 6

It's purportedly from an ex-Rockstar animator

The demo reel shows a couple of scenes that give us clues as to incoming features, including bike rental stations, and the ability to get on pickup beds

If you're desperate for more GTA 6 leaks – and who isn't, at this point? – we've caught what's purportedly some early animation work from the game that provides some clues as to potential features.

GameRant noticed that a video (from Vimeo) was flagged up on Reddit, supposedly a demo compilation from an animator who used to be employed by Rockstar, and did some prototype work on GTA 6.

That video has now been taken down, but not before the demo reel was widely documented (and doubtless downloaded to share elsewhere).

It shows a couple of interesting scenes that throw light on what we might see in Grand Theft Auto 6, one of which is Lucia (one of the main characters) jumping off the roof of a truck. The animations indicate that players could be able to ride in the bed of a pickup truck.

The other clue imparted here is an animation scene of a player character using a bicycle rental station, both grabbing a bike and getting on it, then dismounting and returning the vehicle to the station. That suggests this is going to be one way of getting around Vice City in GTA 6.

Analysis: is this leak genuine?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Granted, these aren't much in the way of teasers, but many gamers are hungry for anything they can learn about GTA 6. The anticipation only seems to have been heightened by the two big delays that've been suffered by the would-be player base (and sent gamers scurrying to find a suitably satisfying alternative for an open-world fix in the meantime).

Is this a genuine leak, though? We don't know for sure, obviously, but it certainly feels like an authentic piece of spillage, given the format of the video, and the fact that it contains other demo animation scenes from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3. There's also been something of a scramble to take it down, too, and that urgency makes it seem like it's a legitimate peek at early GTA 6 content.

If so, I'd guess from the way this happened that it's an accidental leak of a demo reel that really was only intended for prospective employers to view (as a private video).

Who knows, ultimately, but even if we could be sure this is genuine, it represents only early work on GTA 6. Meaning that while Rockstar could have planned bike rental stations, and getting on the back of pickups, back at the time, these are ideas that could have been abandoned since then.

For now, though, it's back to waiting for November 2026 to roll around – barring any further delays – and maybe rewatching the two official trailers, which we know are glimpses of the gaming goodness to come next year.

