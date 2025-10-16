Original Saints Row design director, Chris Stockman, believes GTA 6 should have a $100 price tag

Stockman says that Rockstar Games is the only studio "that can get away with it"

He adds that the "scope and magnitude" of the game's development "deserves that price tag"

As the cost of Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to be hotly debated, the original Saints Row design director, Chris Stockman, believes the game should have a $100 price tag.

In an interview with Esports Insider, the creator of the first Saints Row game was asked what he thought of the idea of GTA 6 being the first game to be priced at $100, considering Rockstar Games' rumored $2 billion budget.

Stockman thinks the game is "going to do amazingly well" regardless, but believes Rockstar is the only studio that could get away with pricing their games at $100.

"They're the only ones that can get away with it," said Stockman. "I don't think it's a rising tide that floats all boats. I think that there'll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100. Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it, and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100.

He added, "The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag, but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them."

While many, including Stockmann, believe Rockstar could pull it off, a new study from MIDiA Research was recently released that suggested that increasing the price of the highly anticipated game to $100 would deter people from buying it and "leave money on the table" for Rockstar.

Instead, giving the game a $70 price tag was suggested to generate more for the company.

"Our research suggests that GTA 6 will generate more revenue at a standard $69.99 price point than the much discussed $100," said Perry Gresham, co-author of the report and Head of Data at MIDiA Research. "A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table."

GTA 6 is scheduled for a May 26, 2026, launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but the game won't be coming to PC at launch.

